The UFC fighter that Jorge Masvidal chose to go up against Jake Paul in boxing!

UFC welterweight contender and reigning BMF champion Jorge Masvidal suggested that Jake Paul face Yoel Romero in a boxing bout.

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul has been in the news quite a bit in the last few days.

In just his second professional bout, Paul vent viral by knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card last weekend.

During the lead-up and after the bout, Paul expressed his desire to fight professional MMA fighters Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor, saying that he would knock both men out.

Many experienced MMA fighters are likely chomping at the bit to get their hands on Paul, but former UFC welterweight title contender Jorge Masvidal gave an interesting suggestion.

Instead of throwing his own name in the mix, Masvidal instead suggested countryman Yoel Romero.

"Let's do it @YoelRomeroMMA vs. @jakepaul #supernecessary"

Masvidal's tweet was a response to Romero, who also took to social media to react to a recent Jake Paul interview on ESPN:

While he comes from a wrestling background, Romero has shown throughout his UFC career that he can knock people out. Even if it were just a pure boxing bout, Jake Paul would definitely have his hands full against the 'Soldier of God'.

Romero has been on the shelf since his March 2020 loss to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He was scheduled to face Uriah Hall in August, but pulled out due to undisclosed reasons.

Masvidal, meanwhile, has also been inactive since losing to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in August.

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier said:

“Conor beats Jake Paul in a boxing match, but Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis… Dillon does not need to fight Jake Paul, because he’ll get beat up"

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson said:

“Not a chance. Not a chance! Even though Jake Paul is the bigger opponent, Conor McGregor has…I mean, the dude (McGregor) has sparred the Mountain.” Stephen Thompson jested, referring to McGregor’s sparring session with Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, the actor who portrayed ‘The Mountain’ in popular TV series ‘Game of Thrones’.

