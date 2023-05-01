The UFC Rich List: Michael Bisping reveals the top 10 wealthiest fighters along with their net worth

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he discussed the wealthiest MMA fighters.

In the video, 'The Count' listed down the top 10 fighters with the highest net worth. Citing the British tabloid newspaper 'The Sun' as his source, Bisping named Randy Couture for the 10th spot with a net worth of 13.6 million pounds. The ninth spot was tied between Wanderlei Silva and Fedor Emelianenko, both of whom had a net worth of 14.4 million pounds.

MMA legends like Anderson Silva, B.J. Penn, Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov also found a place on the list.

The obvious entry at the number one spot was that of Irish superstar Conor McGregor, who enjoyed a net worth of a whopping 88.5 million pounds.

Below is Bisping's list of the top 10 wealthiest fighters along with their net worth:

10. Randy Couture - 13.6 million pounds

9. Wanderlei Silva - 14.4 million pounds

9. Fedor Emelianenko - 14.4 million pounds

7. Anderson Silva - 16 million pounds

6. B.J. Penn - 20.1 million pounds

6. Brock Lesnar - 20.1 million pounds

4. Georges St-Pierre - 24.1 million pounds

3. Khabib Nurmagomedov - 30.2 million pounds

2. Rorion Gracie - 40.2 million pounds

1. Conor McGregor - 88.5 million pounds

What did Michael Bisping say about Rorion Gracie, the second wealthiest MMA fighter?

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Happy 69th birthday to Rorion Gracie who is one of the original founders of the UFC.



Without Rorion, the UFC 1 wouldn’t have taken place in 1993. Happy 69th birthday to Rorion Gracie who is one of the original founders of the UFC. Without Rorion, the UFC 1 wouldn’t have taken place in 1993. https://t.co/gM2kxzeXFl

One surprising name on the list was that of Rorion Gracie, who, according to Michael Bisping, had a net worth of 40.2 million pounds. Gracie is the co-founder of the UFC but has never competed in the organization.

The 71-year-old is recognized as an MMA icon who was one of the major contributors in the growth of the sport.

While discussing the MMA royal figure, Michael Bisping mentioned Gracie's achievements and how he came to amass such huge wealth.

"Rorian Gracie was one of the founders of the UFC and has often being credited as being one of the pioneers of the sport. A Brazilian-American who is also a jiu-jitsu grandmaster and he is one of the few people in the world to hold a ninth-degree balck belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. listen, not content with that, the 71-year-old is also a producer, a lecturer and a lawyer. So, a very very smart man and a very very wealthy man. So, with all of that combined, it is not a surprise that Rorian Gracie... 40 million quid, fair play to you, sir," said Michael Bisping.

