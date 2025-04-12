The UFC’s plans for Paddy Pimblett could fall apart against Michael Chandler according to former title challenger: “Let’s see what’s next"

Michael Chandler will seek to prove that he still belongs amongst the elite at 155 pounds when he faces Paddy Pimblett in the UFC 314 co-main event on April 12. Pimblett, on the other hand, will be hoping to prove that the hype with which he entered the UFC was warranted.

Ad

'The Baddy' made his promotional debut in 2021 at UFC Fight Night 191 and was immediately touted as a future title contender. UFC matchmakers have since been accused of giving the Scouser favorable matchups in order to keep growing his profile.

According to former title challenger Renato Moicano, that alleged strategy could blow up in the promotion's face against Chandler at UFC 314. 'Money Moicano' was recently interviewed by The Schmo, where he discussed the upcoming lightweight clash, saying this:

Ad

Trending

"I'm really curious about that one. I think the UFC made everything possible [for] Paddy 'The Baddy' to be in the top 10, in the top 5 [of the division]. I think Michael Chandler is the perfect opponent for him. But, the plans could go wrong because Paddy's always [has] the chin up in the air. But to be honest, I hope Paddy beats Chandler and let's see what's next for him."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on Paddy Pimblett below (1:10):

Ad

Israel Adesanya believes Michael Chandler will knock Paddy Pimblett out cold

UFC 314 will feature two thrilling matchups in the main and co-main events. Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will go to war for the featherweight title in the headlining fight, whilst Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett will test each other's skillsets in the co-main event.

Whilst Pimblett has gone 6-0 inside the octagon, his main criticism from fans and pundits revolves around his striking defense, most notably his inability to keep his chin tucked.

Ad

World-class striker and former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, pointed to the Scouser's concerning defensive habit while breaking down the co-main event clash on his YouTube channel.

He said this:

"I'm going to go to f**king Chandler man, come on, I'm going to go Chandler...aChandler first-round KO, but I just feel like, bro ,if he doesn't get that, it's just gonna be a long night... It's just the experience I'm going to go with, that's what I'm banking on... Paddy's chin, as well, is just so up there that I feel like it would be almost impossible for Chandler not to land in that first round. So, I'm going to Chandler by round one knockout."

Ad

Check out Israel Adesanya's prediction for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett below (11:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.