The UFC’s plans for Paddy Pimblett could fall apart against Michael Chandler according to former title challenger: “Let’s see what’s next"

Michael Chandler will seek to prove that he still belongs amongst the elite at 155 pounds when he faces Paddy Pimblett in the UFC 314 co-main event on April 12. Pimblett, on the other hand, will be hoping to prove that the hype with which he entered the UFC was warranted.
'The Baddy' made his promotional debut in 2021 at UFC Fight Night 191 and was immediately touted as a future title contender. UFC matchmakers have since been accused of giving the Scouser favorable matchups in order to keep growing his profile.
According to former title challenger Renato Moicano, that alleged strategy could blow up in the promotion's face against Chandler at UFC 314. 'Money Moicano' was recently interviewed by The Schmo, where he discussed the upcoming lightweight clash, saying this:
"I'm really curious about that one. I think the UFC made everything possible [for] Paddy 'The Baddy' to be in the top 10, in the top 5 [of the division]. I think Michael Chandler is the perfect opponent for him. But, the plans could go wrong because Paddy's always [has] the chin up in the air. But to be honest, I hope Paddy beats Chandler and let's see what's next for him."
Check out Renato Moicano's comments on Paddy Pimblett below (1:10):
Israel Adesanya believes Michael Chandler will knock Paddy Pimblett out cold
UFC 314 will feature two thrilling matchups in the main and co-main events. Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will go to war for the featherweight title in the headlining fight, whilst Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett will test each other's skillsets in the co-main event.
Whilst Pimblett has gone 6-0 inside the octagon, his main criticism from fans and pundits revolves around his striking defense, most notably his inability to keep his chin tucked.
World-class striker and former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, pointed to the Scouser's concerning defensive habit while breaking down the co-main event clash on his YouTube channel.
He said this:
"I'm going to go to f**king Chandler man, come on, I'm going to go Chandler...aChandler first-round KO, but I just feel like, bro ,if he doesn't get that, it's just gonna be a long night... It's just the experience I'm going to go with, that's what I'm banking on... Paddy's chin, as well, is just so up there that I feel like it would be almost impossible for Chandler not to land in that first round. So, I'm going to Chandler by round one knockout."
Check out Israel Adesanya's prediction for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett below (11:10):