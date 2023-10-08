"The UFC is not for scared little girls like you" - Philipe Lins gets bombarded with hate comments after abruptly pulling out of Ion Cutelaba fight 

The UFC Vegas 80 event took a hit as Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba was scrapped off the fight card on the day of the event.

Lins and Cutelaba were scheduled to lock horns in a light heavyweight scrap at UFC Fight Night 229. The event is scheduled to take place on October 7 at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

But MMA journalist John Morgan uploaded a post on social media saying that the fight might be off the card. It was later confirmed by the UFC broadcast team during the event that the 205-pound clash was indeed off the table.

Expand Tweet

This did not sit down well with several MMA fans who took to the comments section of Philipe Lins' Instagram account to share their thoughts on the news of his withdrawal from the UFC card.

One individual accused 'Monstro' of being scared of fighting high-level competition in the UFC.

"The UFC is not for scared little girls like you."

Another user asked the 38-year-old to part ways with the multi-billion dollar promotion.

"Scared of CUTELABA. If I were you, I will quit fighting in UFC. You are just a big mess."

A few more reactions to Philipe Lins pulling out of the fight can be seen below:

MMA fans react to Philip Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba being called off