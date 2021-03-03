'The UFC Texted My Manager Hours After I Won The Title,' Jan Blachowicz Reveals How UFC 259 Fight Came About

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Jan Blachowicz said that he was not surprised when Isreal Adesanya's name came up as his next fight. Blachowicz revealed that he received a fight offer from UFC immediately upon return from Fight Island.

When I come back to home after Fight Island...my manager, she grabbed wifi in the plane. UFC texted her, 'do you want to fight in December against Adesanya.' After a couple of hours, you know, after the fight. You know what, with a beer in my hand... No problem, but not in December. We can do this in March, no problem, because I am waiting for my child. When I become a father, it is little bit hard to prepare.

Watch the video here:

"My manager got wi-fi on the plane, the UFC had text her.."



The plan for @JanBlachowicz to face @Stylebender at #UFC259 on the plane home from Fight Island, just hours after he'd won the title!#UFC259 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/wPM5byrQsF — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 2, 2021

On December 2016, Blachowicz's child was born and as promised, he is now ready to compete and put his light heavyweight championship on the line against a formidable opponent, Israel Adensya.

The royal line sustained 😁 The heir to the throne is with us!



Thank you Dorota, you are incredible! You are a better fighter than the UFC champion ;) Proud dad. #LegendaryPolishPower #longlivethefighters pic.twitter.com/99eQfFY4mY — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) December 15, 2020

UFC 259 - Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz

Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz headlines the pay-per-view card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada against reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Advertisement

Adesanya currently ranks No. 3 in UFC's overall pound-for-pound rankings and has held the middleweight title since April 2019 with one unification bout victory and two successful title defenses.

Jan Blachowicz is the UFC light heavyweight champion and is currently ranked No. 15 in UFC's overall pound-for-pound rankings. He won the light heavyweight title with a technical knockout over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. On March 6th, Blachowicz will make his first title defense against Adesanya.

Adesanya is currently 20-0 with 15 knockouts and has fought against some of the best in the world. He has beaten big names such as Paulo Costa, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero.

More highlights for UFC 259

On the same card, we will also get to see one of the best female fighters of all time, Amanda Nunes defend her featherweight crown against the rising Australian star, Megan Anderson in the co-main event. 'The Lioness’, who also holds the women’s bantamweight crown captured the 145-pound title in December 2018 with a 51 second knockout of Cris Cyborg. She then defended the title and defeated Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision. The victory over Spencer was Nunes’ eighth straight win in a UFC title fight.

Advertisement

The bantamweight title is also on the line with Petr Yan taking on Aljamain Sterling. Yan will be defending his 135-pound title. Sterling’s timing and his ability to get the fight to the mat makes him a very dangerous opponent for Yan, who has never shied away from grappling exchanges during his career.