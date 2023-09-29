Stipe Miocic is scheduled to take part in the biggest fight of his career on November 11. He will face Jon Jones, who is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, in the headline bout at UFC 295. But he was once interested in facing an all-time great in boxing.

In a recent interview with the MMA Junkie, Miocic was asked about the lucrative boxing match that his former foe, Francis Ngannou, secured with heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury. This is due to his past as a Golden Gloves boxing champion.

This led to him being asked if he has ever questioned the UFC for his own lucrative boxing match. To that, the former UFC champion revealed that he once tried to request such a matchup, saying (at 6:26 minutes) the following:

"I mean, I tried. You know, I think everyone... yeah, the worst they could say is 'No sorry.' I tried, I definitely tried, but you know, unfortunately it didn't happen, you know. I'm happy for Francis. I wish him nothing but the best."

Given his own amateur boxing experience, it is arguable that Miocic may have stood a better chance against professional boxers than the likes of Conor McGregor, who once faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match. Unfortunately, McGregor tasted defeat in the 10th round via TKO.

But now, a match is unlikely to be a fixture in Miocic's future in comabt sports as long as he is still competing under the UFC umbrella. Furthermore, he is in the twilight of his career as he is 41 years old.

What is Stipe Miocic's longest win streak in the UFC?

Stipe Miocic has only ever fought in the heavyweight division, a weight class that is notoriously difficult to string together a lengthy win streak.

This is largely due to how every heavyweight, regardless of punching mechanics and technique, has the ability to knock anyone out due to how much weight is behind their strikes.

Expand Tweet

However, upon his debut in the UFC, the fighter managed three different win streaks, with the first two being three straight victories. However, his final win streak in the promotion consisted of six consecutive wins, which also saw him break the UFC heavyweight title defense record by beating Francis Ngannou.