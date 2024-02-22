"Then magic happened" - Michael Chandler discusses demanding microphone during appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw in Anaheim

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has shed light on how his recent appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw came about.

'Iron' recently sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour. During the interaction, Chandler discussed his time on WWE Raw, which took place on Feb. 19 in Anaheim, California.

The 37-year-old explained that he was about to be shown on screen during the telecast of the show. At that moment, he asked to be handed a microphone, and his wish was granted by the WWE staff:

"They said, 'Hey, they're gonna put the camera on you.' I said, 'Why don't you give me that microphone?' And they said, 'Hold on. Let me run it up the flag pole real quick.' And then, about a minute later, they said, 'Hey, you're going on in a minute and you're gonna get the microphone if you want the microphone.' And then, magic happened."

During his appearance, 'Iron' used his time on the mic to call out Irish superstar Conor McGregor for a fight:

"What's up Anaheim? You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet. There's a man from Ireland that's been making me wait for way too long. And I still got one dude on my mind - Conor McGregor! Get your candy-a** back to the octagon. We got some unfinished business boys."

Michael Chandler uploads a post with WWE's 'Triple H'

Michael Chandler created a lot of buzz in the MMA world when he uploaded a post with WWE's chief content officer Paul Levesque, more famously known as Triple H.

'Iron' uploaded multiple pictures with the WWE legend and in the caption, he wrote:

"Contract signed."

Chandler is currently expected to lock horns against Conor McGregor in his next UFC outing.

McGregor had uploaded a video on social media claiming that his fight against Chandler would take place during International Fight Week in June. But no official announcement has been made by the UFC.

So, it is currently uncertain as to when 'Iron' will make his return to the octagon.