Theo Von reveals "biggest thing" he has learned from "hero" Dustin Poirier: "He is our champion"

Comedian and podcast host Theo Von shared his thoughts on the impact that Dustin Poirier has had on his perspective towards life. Von shares a close personal relationship with Poirier and frequently praises 'The Diamond' for his character and conduct both in private and public life.

During a recent interaction with Brendan Fitzgerald for ESPN MMA, Von expressed his admiration for Poirier:

"Dustin is my hero. People have heroes and he's been a hero for my life. One thing that's awesome about Dustin is he's fought long enough that you get to see who he is as a person."

He then reflected on the life lessons he has learned from watching Poirier navigate the ups and downs of his professional MMA career:

"Biggest thing I've learned from Dustin is just not to quit, right? There's times, like, the way he acts in between rounds, the way he feels [at] times when he hasn't gotten a victory, and how he's regrouped in his own life. There's days I want to give up on little moments at the gym or something and I don't. There's other days when I think I don't know if I can see this through and I can... The dude's ridiculous, bro. He's our champion and we love him."

Check out Theo Von's comments below (2:52):

Theo Von speaks about Dustin Poirier's upcoming fight against Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier is set to challenge Max Holloway for the ceremonial BMF title in a bout that will conclude their trilogy, with Poirier currently holding a 2-0 record in their previous matchups.

During the aforementioned interaction with Brendan Fitzgerald, Theo Von shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout, showering praise on both fighters:

"I think Dustin Poirier is in the best shape that we have seen him in as an audience of his. I think he's got a grudge. I think he has to have a chip on his shoulder. It's hard to beat a guy three times... That's what they say. But if anybody can do something [like that], it's Dustin Poirier. Honestly, these two guys are so beloved... Win, lose or draw... this is a victory for all of us, I think." [6:02]

Holloway vs. Poirier 3 will headline the UFC 318 pay-per-view event, scheduled for July 18 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The bout will mark Poirier's final competitive appearance, as he has announced the decision to retire from the sport.

