"There is no effort without error" - Tito Ortiz borrows Theodore Roosevelt's historic 'The Man in the Arena' speech in the aftermath of knockout loss to Anderson Silva

Tito Ortiz made his professional boxing debut on September 11. 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' took on fellow UFC veteran Anderson Silva in the co-main event of the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view. The fight did not go Ortiz's way. He was finished only 81 seconds into the contest. Silva landed a right hook that left the 46-year-old unconscious.

Ortiz later posted a picture of himself on Instagram. He quoted Theodore Roosevelt's iconic 'The Man in the Arena' speech in the caption. The 46-year-old ended the caption by saying he would be back.

"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat. I will be back," wrote Tito Ortiz.

Tito Ortiz reflects on his fight with Anderson Silva

Following his knockout loss to Silva, Tito Ortiz shared his thoughts on the fight. He claimed that the Brazilian's punch was the hardest he had faced in combat sports.

""I never boxed before but it was an opportunity and I loved it, it's fun, it's exciting to even get to the point but I've never been clipped like that. Even [Chuck] Liddell didn't clip me that bad. That was a good punch, he caught me with a clean punch," said Tito Ortiz.

'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' also gave props to Silva, saying 'The Spider' had earned his respect.

