"There is more about how the fights are fixed" - Dillon Danis leaks DMs with Jake Paul 's coach Shane Mosley, 'The Problem Child' responds

The Dillion Danis and Jake Paul saga has taken a new turn. Danis recently caused an uproar on social media after leaking messages from a private conversation he had with Paul's boxing coach. After the YouTuber-turned-boxer dismissed the leaks as fake, Danis recently posted further evidence of their authenticity.

For context, Danis recently took to social media to post screenshots of a conversation with Paul's coach Shane Mosley via texts. The messages seemingly exposed how 'The Problem Child' operates behind the scenes and shed some light on Paul's alleged match-fixing activities. The texts also showed Mosley claiming Paul won't fight Danis unless he knew the Bellator star had a protracted injury.

Just days before the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match, 'The Problem Child' was asked to address the leaked DMs. Dismissing the credibility of the screenshots, Paul said:

"It's fake. Stop asking stupid sh*t. It's literally fake."

Not one to back down, Danis responded to Paul by tweeting a screen recording of his conversation with Shane Mosley. Claiming to have spoken to Mosley about Jake Paul manipulating fights, he wrote:

"Stop the cap. The reason I’m not scrolling all the way down is because there is more about how the fights are fixed, but I don’t feel like dealing with a legal issue, I got training to do."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis twitter.com/happypunchprom… stop the cap reason i’m not scrolling all the way down because there is more about how the fights are fixed but i don’t feel like dealing with a legal issue, i got training to do. pic.twitter.com/Z2BAwnWMnV

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: 'The Problem Child' shares his prediction for upcoming boxing match

Jake Paul recently opened up about his upcoming boxing match against Nate Diaz and revealed that he expects a knockout finish well before the final bell rings.

Paul is set to welcome Diaz into the world of professional boxing this weekend at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The two mercurial combat sports personalities will go ten rounds in the squared circle after months of going back and forth on social media.

In a recent interview with journalist Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Jake Paul was asked for his prediction for the highly-anticipated boxing match. He replied:

"My prediction is a fifth-round knockout. I’m not concerned. I know I want it more, and I know what I did in training, and we had people that mimic exactly how he fights. And yeah, he’s going to maybe land a couple of punches, that’s the name of the game. That only wakes me up. I’m going to get hit and hit him harder, and keep on going and weather the storm and end his career."

Watch the full interview below: