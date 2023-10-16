“There is going to be extra motivation” – Jihin Radzuan certain Stamp’s MMA world title will only make her better

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex finally accomplished the goal that she had been chasing ever since transitioning to MMA inside the circle.

Having already achieved a stellar career in kickboxing and Muay Thai, holding world championships in both at the Singapore-based organization, the elite striker set her mind on history.

Though her bid to become a three-sport world champion alluded her at ONE X last year, where she was submitted by Angela Lee, this didn’t cloud the 25-year-old’s focus.

Instead, she returned to competition and racked up impressive back-to-back wins over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson to put herself back in the title picture.And on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, her career path led her back to the ONE atomweight world championship.

With Angela Lee announcing her retirement from MMA, the main event was set as Stamp vs. Ham Seo Hee for the vacant title.

Producing a calculated and ruthless display, Stamp got the stoppage in the third round to finally lift the atomweight belt in a true passing of the torch moment inside the circle.

The question is what motivates the newly crowned world champion now that she has achieved the incredible feat that she has been working towards for such a long time.

One of the biggest names in the promotion who has accomplished things that will forever live in the record books, the Thai superstar has produced a career's worth of highlights in a very short time.

Jihin Radzuan, who trains alongside Stamp following their contest against one another at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year, believes that this incredible victory will in fact motivate her training partner rather than leaving her directionless.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Radzuan spoke about how she expects the mindset of the new ONE atomweight world champion to adjust post-victory:

“I believe this win has inspired her to achieve more, and when she returns to training, I’m sure there is going to be extra motivation maybe, or something else. She’s always ready to improve.”

