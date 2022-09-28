“There is a huge fan base there” - Superbon Singha Mawynn excited to perform for fans in the United States

Superbon Singha Mawynn is ready to expand his stardom into the broader North American landscape, and the first step to that endeavor is his next world title defense.

The Thai superstar will defend the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III this Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Superbon is one of the greatest strikers of his generation and he feels that Americans will surely take a quick liking to the craft.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said that Americans have always liked combat sports and it’s his job to draw them in and make them fall in love further with Muay Thai and kickboxing:

“For me, this is a good opportunity to expand my fan base. Americans already love combat sports like Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. I used to go do seminars in the U.S., and I realized that there is a huge fan base there.”

He added:

“I believe this event will make Americans more interested in kickboxing and Muay Thai because Prime is a huge platform in America. There are a large number of viewers. ONE is the biggest sports organization in Asia and the world, and they will witness the greatness of combat sports from us.”

Superbon Singha Mawynn used to train and teach in the United States and it was during this time that he got to take in the culture of watching live sports in bars and other similar establishments.

Superbon Singha Mawynn wants fans to learn from his social media posts

Superbon Singha Mawynn is one of the most social media-savvy personalities in ONE Championship’s roster and uses several platforms to be as present as ever.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is also a YouTube personality, where he posts his training videos and interviews with his fellow ONE Championship athletes.

While most fighters try to keep their training and practices secret, Superbon gladly shares the new stuff he works on with his coach Trainer Gae.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Superbon Singha Mawynn said that he doesn’t mind sharing his workouts and that he wants more fans to watch his clips so that they too will learn how to throw the perfect roundhouse kick:

“It’s good for me and [Trainer Gae] to be more recognized. People who have never practiced Muay Thai or beginners can learn from our clips. We just want to share our knowledge with the fans. There are very few athletes in the world who would share their training sessions with outsiders. But we do it because we want everyone to learn it for free. Everything we show in the videos is what we actually do in our training."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far