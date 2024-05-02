"There are much better guys out there" - Denis Puric not sold on Rodtang hype

ONE flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing contender Denis Puric has been very honest regarding his thoughts about his upcoming opponent.

Rodtang Jitmuangon is the biggest name in striking right now and whilst he has some great wins under his belt, Puric believes that he is overestimated.

The veteran isn't buying into 'The Iron Man' hype train that has helped turn the champion into a superstar around the world.

He believes that while the Thai striker is a very commendable fighter, he isn't what he is made out to be, and Denis Puric wants to be the man to reveal that at ONE 167 when he faces off with him in kickboxing.

On June 7, the two men will go head to head at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, where Puric believes he can show people what he believes to be true.

He spoke more about his criticism of Rodtang and where it comes from in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"What needs to happen is that Rodtang needs to defend his belt against a ranked fighter. That's what needs to happen. It's time to put him to the test, you know. And I'm not saying he's not a great fighter, he's an amazing fighter, he's great, but there are much better guys out there."

Denis Puric will undoubtedly be motivating his opponent come fight night

Following his win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 just this past April, Denis Puric called his shot to face the man that he is so confident of beating.

Though he's coming off two big wins consecutively, his criticism of the flyweight Muay Thai champion has undoubtedly helped him to secure this huge fight in kickboxing.

The question is whether all of his words about the reputation vs reality of 'The Iron Man' will end up helping the Thai star in his training camp.

Rodtang will surely be motivated to make a statement against Puric after all that he has said but we will find out come fight night.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.