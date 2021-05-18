'There is so much I learned from the champ' - Ramston Rodrigues talks about training with Conor McGregor

If you're an aspiring MMA fighter, there is no bigger star to receive a shoutout from than Conor McGregor. The most popular fighter on the planet, 'The Notorious' can blow up a fighter's public profile with a few kind words. That's precisely what he did for Ramston Rodrigues last week when he called the previously unknown bruiser 'India's next heavyweight champion'.

A side note: A twist of fate would see Mystic Mac's prediction put to the test almost immediately. Arjan Bhuller, a Canadian fighter of Indian origin, captured heavyweight gold with One Championship when he defeated Brandon Vera in midweek.

Ramston Rodrigues helped Conor McGregor prepare for the Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264

The endorsement from Conor McGregor wasn't a flippant remark after catching footage of Ramston Rodrigues on YouTube. It was an exclamation after experiencing the Indian's power and skill firsthand.

An Instagram post showed the pair in sweaty fight poses on the mat following a spar. The world wanted to know more about Ramston Rodrigues, the heavyweight handpicked by Conor McGregor to get him in fight shape.

We reached out to Rodrigues to get to know him better. A short conversation over the phone shed light on who Ramston Rodrigues is as a fighter.

Sportskeeda: Can you tell us a bit about your combat sports background and when we can expect to see you next?

Ramston Rodrigues: I have been an athlete all my life. Growing up, I was a national level water polo player. I started my combat sports journey back in 2014 and have been a sparring partner to many pro MMA fighters. My coaches and I are yet to decide my approach towards my pro debut, but at the moment, I am just happy helping the champ get ready for his next fight.

SK: I see. Where are you based?

RR: I am currently based in Dubai. I was born in Mangalore but raised in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

SK: How did the training session with Conor McGregor come about, and what did it involve?

RR: I cannot provide you with details about our training and what it involves as this is confidential with the upcoming fight.

SK: Did you learn anything from training with Conor McGregor?

RR: For a fan like me to act as a training partner for a global superstar like Conor McGregor is something that I hadn't imagined in my wildest dreams. There is so much I learned from the champ. People have different opinions about him, but he's as real as it can get in person. There are questions about why he's not training with big names all the time, but that's part of the man he is.

I think it's different when you train with big names because you know what to expect. But when you go with someone unknown, that's when you are in for a surprise ride, which shows why the man is ready to fight anyone. He loves what he does, and it's always a joy training with the champ.

SK: What was your reaction to McGregor's kind words ('next heavyweight champion'), and what has the aftermath of his post been like for you?

RR: The champ was kind to write those words. More than the words he put in for me, it was his support for my great nation that was overwhelming. His generosity is rarely out in public. He changes so many lives in so many ways.

SK: How do you see Conor McGregor's trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier going?

RR: Conor McGregor is working like never before. His training is an art. He's just getting started. We are eight weeks away, so we are just getting started. If you ask for my prediction, I would say Conor finishes Dustin in round three.