"There's a lot of quit in Haggerty" - Nico Carrillo says Jonathan Haggerty's knockout scare vs Felipe Lobo proves he's beatable

Nico Carrillo has had one man in his sights during his time in ONE Championship where he has built an undefeated run.

The Scottish striker has proven himself to be a serious threat in the bantamweight Muay Thai division with all three of wins coming via finish.

On the same day that he debuted in the promotion with a third round finish over Furkan Karabag at ONE Friday Fights 13, Jonathan Haggerty became the world champion at ONE Fight Night 9.

Carrillo has been on his tail ever since and adding one more win to his streak at ONE Fight Night 23 over a fellow top competitor in Saemapetch Fairtex will surely guarantee him a title shot.

Trending

In an interview with ONE Championship on fight week for his return on July 5, Carrillo spoke about where he sees weakness in Haggerty.

He made reference to the world champion's last title defense at ONE Fight Night 19 where he was pushed by Felipe Lobo before putting his challenger away:

"Did you see me take any on the ropes like he did against Felipe Lobo? He didn't even go down against Lobo, he took a knee. That shows me there's a lot of quit in Haggerty and that shows that it did enter his mind to quit."

Nico Carrillo is a very serious threat to the title

Nico Carrillo is not wrong with what he says about Jonathan Haggerty's fight against Felipe Lobo earlier this year.

The champion showed tremendous heart to battle through adversity in the fight and come out with the title still wrapped around his waist.

With the power and finishing ability that Carrillo possesses, taking that kind of damage from the 'King of the North' would be incredibly hard to come back from.

His incredibly dangerous power will be on show once again at Lumpinee Stadium this weekend.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback