"There's only one logical answer here" - Fans play matchmaker for Alex Pereira following 'Poatan's' loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Alex Pereira's recent unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 came as a shock to many. Now, a popular MMA page on X/Twitter has opened a discussion about who 'Poatan' should face next, drawing immediate fan attention, with many offering their suggestions.

Ad

Heading into UFC 313, Pereira had successfully defended the light heavyweight title thrice and was looking to score his fourth consecutive title defense, which would have likely earned him a crack at heavyweight gold against the winner of the expected Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ironically, two of the bouts suggested by the MMA page in question included Jones. The proposals were either an immediate rematch with Ankalaev for the light heavyweight, a fight against the winner of Jones vs. Aspinall, or a fight with Jones straight away regardless of his loss and Jones' obligation to Aspinall.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The fans forming a thread under the tweet, though, were almost in universal agreement that Pereira should face his rival, Ankalaev, in a rematch given the competitive nature of their UFC 313 bout.

Ad

"Run it back with Ank"

One fan even questioned the legitimacy of Ankalaev's win in their close fight.

"Rematch, no way did Magomed win"

Meanwhile, another fan dismissed the very notion of Pereira fighting anyone besides Ankalaev.

"There's only one logical answer here and it's the rematch..."

This sentiment was echoed by yet another tweet.

"Run it back"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Ad

Fan reactions to Alex Pereira's next proposed fights

Immediate title rematches have become commonplace for popular champions who have fostered goodwill with the promotion and racked up several title defenses. Israel Adesanya comes to mind. So, it is likely that 'Poatan' gets his chance to reclaim his belt next.

Ad

Alex Pereira's coach also called for a rematch on Instagram

Not long after Alex Pereira's closely-contested loss to Magomed Ankalaev, Plinio Cruz took his Instagram story to campaign for an immediate title rematch on his pupil's behalf. Moreover, Pereira himself later took to Instagram to address the fans and promise to make adjustments for said rematch.

A screenshot of Plinio Cruz demanding a rematch for Alex Pereira

Fortunately, UFC CEO Dana White seems to be on board with the idea. At the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, he claimed he was 'probably' booking the rematch for both men.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.