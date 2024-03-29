"These guys are the best in the world” - Tom Aspinall gets candid about whether he “fears” Jon Jones or not 

Tom Aspinall has made no bones about the fact that his dream heavyweight fight is Jon Jones.

Since becoming the interim champion after defeating Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, the Mancunian has called out 'Bones' on a number of occasions. But with the undisputed heavyweight champion solely focused on his "legacy fight" with Stipe Miocic, he has little interest in a clash with Aspinall.

The pair recently came face-to-face in a viral moment, during the Arnold Festival held in Birmingham, England. The pair exchanged pleasantries, and both men appeared relaxed despite their previous back and forths online.

During a fan Q&A held by Aspinall held yesterday (Mar. 28), he was asked how confident he was that he could defeat 'Bones', as well as whether or not he "feared" the American. He said this:

"Well, I'm obviously confident I can beat Jon Jones because I want to fight him. I'm not making it a secret that I want to fight him... Do I fear him? Absolutely, I fear all of my opponents. These guys are the best in the world. Absolute best in the world. Absolutely I fear [Jones]. But that fuels me, so I want to prove that I'm the best in the world and I want to fight Jon Jones. But he doesn't."

Watch Tom Aspinall's interview below from 2:10:

Tom Aspinall looks back on his face-to-face with Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones finally came face-to-face earlier this month after exchanging plenty of words online.

The pair shared a respectful exchange in person, with the most tense moment being when Aspinall placed his hand on Jones' shoulder, who then swiftly moved the interim champion's hand.

Having performed a similar move before the start of his fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, the Mancunian joked that he was checking the range against 'Bones'. During an interview after his face-to-face with the undisputed heavyweight champion, he looked back at the interaction and said this:

"I think he thought I was putting my hand on his shoulder being disrespectful. But I wasn't there to be disrespectful. I was doing it in a friendly way, I'm not trying to cause any beef. I'm trying to fight the guy and take his belt."

Watch Tom Aspinall's interview below from 0:55: