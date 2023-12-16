"These h**s ain't loyal" - Sinead Kavanagh reacts to Artem Lobov leaking alleged DM's from Conor McGregor over Proper 12 whisky deal

Old pals Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov have been going at it for a while. However, Lobov's latest dig at 'The Notorious' has caught the attention of another SBG fighter, Sinead Kavanagh.

According to Lobov, he was instrumental in the creation of 'The Notorious's' hit Irish whiskey Proper Number. Twelve, but was pushed out of the business afterward.

This has led to a public spat between the duo, filled with lawsuits and incessant snarky exchanges on social media.

Now, in a recent post on X, the former UFC fighter revealed a DM exchange chain between him and McGregor where the 35-year-old seemingly agrees to give equity in the company to 'The Russian Hammer.' A message from McGregor read:

"This fight and this whiskey deal, I am always going to look after you! You are always there for me brother and I appreciate all your work."

Kavanagh, however, wasn't happy with the 37-year-old's exposing personal messages and hit back at him by reposting the video, writing:

"These h**s ain't loyal. So wrong @TheNotoriousMMA❤️"

Screenshots courtesy @sineadkavanagh0 on X

Sinead Kavanagh is 9-6 in her MMA career. The featherweight is currently signed to Bellator and will be taking part in the upcoming PFL Europe Championships. The Irishwoman maintains a close relationship with the first UFC double division champion, and 'The Notorious' has even attended her fights.

When Conor McGregor made a dig at Artem Lobov

Despite Conor McGregor's questionable antics outside the octagon, the Irishman does his bit to give back to the community. Throughout his career, he has spent thousands of dollars on charity.

However, during an interview with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC lightweight champion explained how helping people has also ended up causing him trouble:

"Look at what has happened with me, Ariel, all the time. With Artem and all the rest. When you help someone right... It's important to help someone... because we all start with zero. So it's important to help down, but if you help down and bring someone up, and when they are there, the hand comes out again."

McGregor added:

"For me, no problem, I do it again, but then after a while, it's like, I can't keep doing this. If people become a dead weight and then they begin to drag you down... I have helped, and I've done my bit. At times, a few f*****g times it has come back to bite me."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below: