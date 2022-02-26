Watch: Conor McGregor escorts SBG teammate Sinead Kavanagh's mother through security to celebrate her daughter's win at Bellator 275

Conor McGregor made sure Sinead Kavanagh's mother was by her side to celebrate her latest win.

Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh scored a unanimous decision win over Leah McCourt at Bellator 275 on Friday in Dublin. Her Straight Blast Gym (SBG) Ireland teammate and UFC star Conor McGregor was in attendance and was quick to celebrate with her after the fight.

Kavanagh's mother was also at the venue and 'The Notorious' did not want her to miss the epic moment. Moments after 'KO' was declared the winner, McGregor argued with event security who appeared to be stopping him from escorting Kavanagh's mother off the stands.

Watch McGregor escort Kavanagh's mother through security below:

Andy Stevenson @andyste123 Conor McGregor escorts Sinéad Kavanagh's mother through security to celebrate with her daughter. What a scene. #Bellator275 Conor McGregor escorts Sinéad Kavanagh's mother through security to celebrate with her daughter. What a scene. #Bellator275 https://t.co/9MnOmiWxTp

Sinead has long been a friend to both McGregor and SBG founder John Kavanagh. Though she shares the same last name as her headcoach, the two aren't related to each other.

McGregor has been mentoring Sinead throughout her professional MMA career. Prior to the McCourt fight, the former UFC two-division champion also supported her in her Bellator featherweight title clash against Cris Cyborg last year.

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA ☘️

My long time team mate and friend, Ireland’s own Sinéad Kavanagh fighting for the MMA World title this week against Paradigm Sport’s Cris Cyborg.

Good luck Sinead Kav!

Irish warrior woman! Proper goer!

A fight for the ages pending! twitter.com/sineadkavanagh… sinead kavanaghKO @sineadkavanagh0

Fight week I'm chilled as ever Another Day in paradiseFight week I'm chilled as ever Another Day in paradise Fight week I'm chilled as ever 😎 https://t.co/kn2jc4czJ0 Iconic snap, Sinead!☘️My long time team mate and friend, Ireland’s own Sinéad Kavanagh fighting for the MMA World title this week against Paradigm Sport’s Cris Cyborg.Good luck Sinead Kav!Irish warrior woman! Proper goer!A fight for the ages pending! Iconic snap, Sinead! 🌴☘️🍑My long time team mate and friend, Ireland’s own Sinéad Kavanagh fighting for the MMA World title this week against Paradigm Sport’s Cris Cyborg. Good luck Sinead Kav! Irish warrior woman! Proper goer!A fight for the ages pending! ❤️ twitter.com/sineadkavanagh…

In an interview with Talksport ahead of the Cyborg fight, Sinead said:

“[McGregor] He did [reach out],” Kavanagh told Talksport ahead of the Cyborg fight. “I was talking to him. He wants me to do well of course. He wants me to shine well. I’m his friend, you know? He wants me to do an [Jose] Aldo job on her. Thirteen seconds is the lucky number.”

Bellator CEO talks about Conor McGregor

Bellator 275 was a success but fans couldn't help but acknowledge that Conor McGregor added flavor to it. As expected, the media quizzed Bellator CEO Scott Coker regarding the Irishman's appearance after the fight.

Coker didn't literally thank McGregor for making the event more exciting. However, he acknowledged what the UFC star has done for the sport. In his post-fight press conference, Coker said:

“Listen, he’s a legend, he’s done so much for the sport and I look forward to seeing him back in the cage sometime soon.”

Listen to Coker's comments about McGregor's presence at Bellator 275 below:

