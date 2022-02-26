Watch: Conor McGregor escorts SBG teammate Sinead Kavanagh's mother through security to celebrate her daughter's win at Bellator 275

Conor McGregor made sure Sinead Kavanagh's mother was by her side to celebrate her latest win.
Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh scored a unanimous decision win over Leah McCourt at Bellator 275 on Friday in Dublin. Her Straight Blast Gym (SBG) Ireland teammate and UFC star Conor McGregor was in attendance and was quick to celebrate with her after the fight.
Kavanagh's mother was also at the venue and 'The Notorious' did not want her to miss the epic moment. Moments after 'KO' was declared the winner, McGregor argued with event security who appeared to be stopping him from escorting Kavanagh's mother off the stands.
Watch McGregor escort Kavanagh's mother through security below:
Sinead has long been a friend to both McGregor and SBG founder John Kavanagh. Though she shares the same last name as her headcoach, the two aren't related to each other.
McGregor has been mentoring Sinead throughout her professional MMA career. Prior to the McCourt fight, the former UFC two-division champion also supported her in her Bellator featherweight title clash against Cris Cyborg last year.
Check out the tweet below:
In an interview with Talksport ahead of the Cyborg fight, Sinead said:
“[McGregor] He did [reach out],” Kavanagh told Talksport ahead of the Cyborg fight. “I was talking to him. He wants me to do well of course. He wants me to shine well. I’m his friend, you know? He wants me to do an [Jose] Aldo job on her. Thirteen seconds is the lucky number.”
Bellator CEO talks about Conor McGregor
Bellator 275 was a success but fans couldn't help but acknowledge that Conor McGregor added flavor to it. As expected, the media quizzed Bellator CEO Scott Coker regarding the Irishman's appearance after the fight.
Coker didn't literally thank McGregor for making the event more exciting. However, he acknowledged what the UFC star has done for the sport. In his post-fight press conference, Coker said:
“Listen, he’s a legend, he’s done so much for the sport and I look forward to seeing him back in the cage sometime soon.”
Listen to Coker's comments about McGregor's presence at Bellator 275 below: