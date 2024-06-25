“These titles are a testament to my skills” - Kongthoranee brings world-class pedigree to superfight with Superlek

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is up against a highly accomplished opponent in Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his upcoming fight. However, he recently asserted that his achievements in the battle field, too, are nothing to scoff at.

The 27-year-old Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya native will battle 'The Kicking Machine' in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Kongthoranee highlighted his accomplishments in the 'art of eight limbs' and how they are a testament to his abilities as a noted fighter.

He said:

"A major turning point in my Muay Thai career came at the age of 13 when a prominent figure in the industry, Naa Dang Khao Thrai, invited me to pursue my dreams in the capital city with the Sor Sommai gym."

He added:

"It has been over 11 years since then, and I have earned the prestigious titles of Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion in the 122- and 135-pound divisions, as well as the Thai National Champion in the 135-pound division. These titles are a testament to my skills."

Kongthoranee is riding a seven-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming back in April over fellow Thai fighter Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi by unanimous decision. He boasts an 8-1 record since making his ONE Championship debut in February 2023.

Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, meanwhile, was last in action in January, successfully defending his championship belt against Japanese legend Takeru Segawa.

To catch ONE Friday Fights 68, check your local listings for its availability on your area.

Kongthoranee out to shock the world in Superlek fight

"It's all about the timing when it comes to Muay Thai. And i think we'll have to see that in the ring. Do I aim for a surprise? Yes, of course, because I have trained very hard. I have put a lot of effort into the training, into the fight camp."

