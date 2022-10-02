"They have allowed me to get out of the exclusive contract" - Former Eagle FC fighter complains about "7-8 months" delay in fight booking

MMA fighter Cody Gibson has come out and said that Eagle FC has relieved him from an exclusive contract, allowing him to compete in other fighting organizations.

In a recently posted tweet, Gibson revealed that he was unable to get a fight booked for 7-8 months under Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight banner. This delay resulted in the promotion allowing him to exit the exclusive contract. In this way, the 35-year-old can go fighting in other promotions to earn a living.

In the tweet, ;The Renegade' also shared that he had signed a bout agreement against a UFC veteran for a November showdown in Los Angeles, California.

"After 7-8 months of issues getting a fight with Eagle FC, they have allowed me to get out of the exclusive contract I signed with them so I could find work elsewhere. Signed my bout agreement today & happy to be back in the cage in November in LA against another UFC vet."

Till date, Gibson has only competed once in 'The Eagle's fight promotion. The 35-year-old took on former UFC fighter Ray Borg in a bantamweight scrap in January 2022. The fight ended with a unanimous decision victory for Borg. as the three judges scored the contest 29-27, 29-28 and 29-28 in favor of 'The Tazmexican Devil'.

Eagle FC has hosted three fights events in the U.S.

As of today, Khabib Nurmagomedov has hosted three fighting events on U.S. soil. The promotion made its U.S. debut in January 2022 with Eagle FC 44. The card was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Segei Kharitonov and Tyrone Spong.

Former UFC champion Rashad Evans also competed in the co-main event on the card against Gabriel Checco.

The second event of the promotion was hosted later in March. This time, a super lightweight (165 pounds) clash between former UFC fighters Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee headlined the card..

Impa Kasanganay and Ray Borg were some prominent fighters that competed that night.

The third fight event of Nurmagomedov's promotion to take place in the United States was Eagle FC 47. In the main event of the card, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos took on Torgan De Castro in a heavyweight showdown.

Hector Lombard and Thaigo Silva were part of the co-main event that night.

