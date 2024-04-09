"They asked me about Stipe, but not even officially" - Tom Aspinall "disappointed" over absence from UFC 300 fight card due to matchmaking indecision

Tom Aspinall was able to claim the interim heavyweight title with a first-round knockout against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 last November. While the No.1-ranked heavyweight has been angling for the opportunity to face either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic since claiming the interim title, both fighters and the UFC have revealed that the undisputed heavyweight title bout will continue as planned, without Aspinall.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the interim heavyweight champion revealed that he is disappointed about not being on the landmark UFC 300 card, stating:

"They asked me about Stipe, but not even officially. They were just like, 'what about fighting Stipe at 300?' I was like, 'yup, count me in.'... A couple of months ago, probably beginning of the year-ish, February, January, something like that... I was like, 'yeah, count me in', and then they were like, 'actually, no, he just wants to fight Jon'. I was like, 'okay, cool'."

Aspinall revealed that the promotion did not pivot to a different opponent before being asked if he was disappointed, responding:

"Yeah. I like fighting. I like fighting people. That's what I'm here for. I'm not here to duck and dive and choose my opponents and nitpick. I'm here to fight and that's it."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on not fighting at UFC 300 below:

Expand Tweet

Despite the two teasing a potential matchup on social media, Aspinall revealed that the promotion never offered him Alex Pereira as an opponent. He suggested that 'Poatan' opted to stick at light heavyweight rather than face him.

Tom Aspinall gives timeline for potential UFC return

While Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will continue with their planned undisputed heavyweight title bout, Tom Aspinall remains without an opponent. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the interim heavyweight champion revealed the timeline for his return to the octagon, stating:

"A lot of people are like, 'just wait, dude, you shouldn't have to defend it, blah, blah, blah.' You really think I'm going to sit in Manchester and watch a show in my hometown and watch an event and not fight? Come on. Absolutely not. I have to fight somebody... Money's one thing, but I was out for a year with an injury, a massive injury, a potential career ending injury. I don't want my career to be over and I don't want to sit on the sidelines."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on his return to the octagon below:

Expand Tweet

Aspinall noted that he wants to prove he is the best fighter in the sport while suggesting he has not reached his prime. There have been reports that the UFC could return to Manchester for UFC 304 this summer. While it is unclear who the interim heavyweight champion would face, both he and Curtis Blaydes have expressed an interest in a rematch.

Poll : Should the UFC offer Tom Aspinall a chance at the undisputed title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion