"They're all better because of Khabib" - Joe Rogan discusses the impact that Khabib Nurmagomedov had on the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently praised by long-time UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Rogan, on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, commended the retired former lightweight champion on his impact on the UFC and the sport of MMA as a whole.

During a recent JRE episode with stand-up comedian Shane Gillis, Joe Rogan stated:

"Those guys all need each other, as crazy as that sounds, the sport needs a Khabib. You need a guy who's so utra, super-dominant that he makes everybody else rise up. They're all better because of Khabib."

Watch Rogan's take on Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Rogan hinted as to why even a megastar like Conor McGregor needed someone like Khabib Nurmagomedov to remind him about the basics of the sport..

"Even Conor needed Khabib, he needed someone who's a no-nonsense guy because he's all about all this style, expensive watches and driving around [in a] Rolls [Royce]," explained Rogan. "Meanwhile Khabib drives a toyota truck and he lives in the same house he grew up in. I mean he's that kind of person. He's just about hard work."

Joe Rogan has always been vocal about his opinion on Khabib Nurmagomedov, calling him the greatest of all time in many of his posts and interviews.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been coaching Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been training his long-time friend and training partner Islam Makhachev, hoping to ultimately guide the Dagestani to the UFC lightweight gold.

Khabib referred to this as his 'father's plan' because Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the former 155-pound champ's late father, wanted Islam Makhachev to step into the shoes of Khabib Nurmagomedov to win the title after 'The Eagle' retired.

Khabib is certainly doing well to guide and nurture Makhachev, who defeated Thaigo Moises and secured a top 5 spot in the lightweight rankings at UFC Vegas 31.

"Father told me, when you finish (your career), Islam has to come at the same time," Khabib Nurmagomedov said in an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

While champion Charles Oliveira is set to face Dustin Poirier at the end of the year, Islam Makhachev is looking to build his path by defeating other elite lightweights. And with Khabib by his side, his goal of becoming champion will likely come soon enough.

