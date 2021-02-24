"They call me sweet dreams but I'm really a nightmare" - Jamahal Hill plans to 'make a statement' at UFC Vegas 22

Jamahal Hill is scheduled to face Paul Craig inside the UFC Apex facility at UFC Vegas 22. Both fighters will look to move up the light-heavyweight ladder when #15 ranked Jamahal Hill faces #14 ranked Paul Craig.

Yeah they call me Sweet Dreams but I'm really a Nightmare!!! I'm not here to ask for respect I'm here to demand it!!! https://t.co/e7LuefLsnO — Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (@JamahalH) February 24, 2021

Jamahal 'Sweet Dreams' Hill recently referred to himself as a 'nightmare' in a Twitter post. The post also included footage from a recent interview where he talked about the upcoming fight. Predicting a dominant win over his opponent, Jamahal Hill told Line Movement:

"It ain’t nothing personal against Paul Craig. I’m coming with exponential points on this shit. They want the ‘sweet dreams’ to f**k up. 'The Nightmare’ is in this b**ch. I’m telling you bro, there’s straight punishment coming. That’s all I’m coming with, brutality and punishment. You all wanna feel me? I’m gonna make you all feel me."

"I expect to win in dominant fashion. Whether it comes on the feet, whether it comes on the ground. However the fight comes, I expect to win it dominantly. I expect nothing short of dominance from myself as always. That’s the legacy I plan on leaving, I plan on leaving a legacy of dominance," Hill added.

Jamahal Hill had a result overturned because of marijuana

Jamahal Hill can boast about an almost perfect MMA career with an 8-0 record and 1 NC. He is unbeaten in the UFC and could have sported a 3-0 record if not for the decision that was overturned against Klidson Abreu.

In his sophomore UFC outing, Jamahal Hill put away Klidson Abreu in spectacular fashion via first-round TKO. However, the decision was later overturned to a draw due to a positive marijuana test.

Talking about the decision later in the year, Jamahal Hill told MMA Fighting:

"I think it’s f—ng stupid. I’m not the person you want to ask. I think it’s dumb as hell, I think everything that I’ve had to deal with as a result of that is dumb as f—k. I really think they need to focus energy on things that actually matter and not goofy sh-t like that."