"They changed those rules"- Eddie Hearn takes aim at British Boxing Board of Control for sanctioning Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight

Eddie Hearn has referenced the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match to criticize the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC). MMA star and former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou is scheduled to make his boxing debut against Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28, 2023.

While professional boxing icon Tyson Fury (33-0-1 boxing; 0-0 MMA) is the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, his WBC title won't be on the line in his match against Francis Ngannou (0-0 boxing; 17-3 MMA). Instead, the Fury-Ngannou matchup would have the symbolic 'Riyadh Champion' belt at stake.

The fight's booking has elicited criticism from certain sections of the combat sports community. Many argue that a boxing debutant like Ngannou shouldn't have been sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) to box Fury, who's regarded as one of the greatest boxers in the world today.

Speaking to Andrew McCart of iFL TV, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has now lambasted the BBBofC. The UK boxing personality suggested that the BBBofC is yet to sanction the much-awaited boxing match between UK pugilists Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. This refusal is reportedly owing to Benn testing positive for banned PEDs earlier this year.

Hearn indicated that the BBBofC changed the rules for the Fury-Ngannou fight and has sanctioned the fight to transpire in Saudi Arabia, although it isn't within the BBBofC's jurisdiction. Insinuating that the BBBofC could similarly sanction the Eubank-Benn fight to be contested in the UK, Hearn stated:

"The British Boxing Board of Control [BBBofC] are sanctioning a fight in Saudi Arabia next week between a 34 and 0 heavyweight [Fury], who is the number-one heavyweight in the world, against a guy [Ngannou] who has never put on a pair of boxing gloves in a professional code. So, that's alright. Why are you sanctioning that fight?

"It's not within their rules to sanction a British title fight outside of the UK. They changed those rules. But they also sanction a fight between the number-one heavyweight in the world and a guy that's never boxed before... When a guy [Conor Benn] has won a case with UKAD [UK Anti-Doping] and has the right to fight in Britain because he's not suspended, we're gonna move forward and do it."

Watch Hearn's assessment at 6:20 in the video below:

Francis Ngannou could upend undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

It's believed that ex-UFC athlete Francis Ngannou could potentially change professional boxing's landscape, provided he wins or even if he inflicts significant damage against Tyson Fury in a losing effort. Fury has signed on to box unified heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title.

The Fury-Usyk matchup is expected to take place on December 23, 2023, or in January 2024. Nevertheless, if Tyson Fury loses or sustains major damage/injury in his fight against Francis Ngannou, the Oleksandr Usyk fight would be jeopardized, and it'd thereby delay the crowning of boxing's new undisputed heavyweight champion.

Expand Tweet