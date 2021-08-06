"They're all gonna end the same way" - Derrick Lewis sends chilling warning to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

One rarely expects to hear mean things coming out of Derrick Lewis's mouth towards his opponents. However, in the pre-fight press conference for UFC 265, 'The Black Beast' minced no words. Lewis spoke about his career plans, his future in the UFC, potential match-ups, and his opponent on Saturday night, Ciryl Gane.

Derrick Lewis defeated Francis Ngannou in what was the most un-entertaining fight of the year in 2018. However, 'The Black Beast' has his eyes set on the Ngannou rematch with the undisputed heavyweight title on the line.

A reporter asked the Houston native about why he chose to take a fight against Gane, who is undefeated in his UFC and Muay Thai career. Derrick Lewis responded by saying:

"It don't matter who it is, they're all gonna end up [in] the same way. Looking up at them lights."

Derrick Lewis is not just aiming to knock Gane out but wants to do the same to heavyweight king Francis Ngannou. If Lewis beats Gane and wins the interim heavyweight title, he will face 'The Predator' in a title unification bout.

Watch the video below:

The change in Derrick Lewis's demeanor may stem from the fact that he will be fighting for the UFC interim heavyweight title in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Lewis certainly seemed to be in his element at the press conference and shot verbal arrows towards Ciryl Gane and the rest of the heavyweight division. Having the crowd on his side helped that cause.

Derrick Lewis and his hilarious one-liners

Lewis is often seen coming up with hilarious one-liners as answers to the complex questions thrown at him by the media leading up to events. He was notoriously popular for the post-fight interview at UFC 229 after he finished Alexander Volkov.

Having been dominated for the majority of the fight, Lewis pulled off an incredible comeback and knocked Volkov out in the last minute of the final round. Following this, 'The Black Beast' proceeded to take off his fighting shorts in the middle of the octagon. When asked by Joe Rogan why he chose to lose his shorts, Lewis simply said:

"My bal*s was hot."

Watch the interview below:

Derrick Lewis was asked by Brett Okamoto how he would feel if he scored a knockout against Gane at UFC 265 and became the sole owner of the most knockouts in UFC history. Lewis replied:

"I already believe that I have the [most] knockouts because I never popped for steroids or any of those banned substances so... I already believe that I'm the knockout king... it's okay"

