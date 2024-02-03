"They're trying to make it happen" - Michael Chiesa drops big update on potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight at UFC 300

It looks like Dricus du Plessis' career is on the cusp of witnessing yet another monumental night, potentially landing a spot on UFC 300.

According to UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa, the South African champion's management is trying to pair him up with Adesanya at the historic pay-per-view. During a recent segment of UFC LIVE, Chiesa speculated with his co-hosts about the title fight potentially being made, saying:

"For me, I would like to see him [Israel Adesanya] fight Dricus du Plessis. I have the same agent as Dricus du Plessis, and I think that they’re trying to make [du Plessis vs. Adesanya] happen. [du plessis] does have a compromised leg from the fight, maybe working on a new contract."

Catch Michael Chiesa's comments below:

Chiesa's take is likely more than just speculation, especially in light of recent developments. Adesanya teased a potential comeback at the milestone pay-per-view in a recent Instagram story.

Additionally, following his title win against Sean Strickland at UFC 297, du Plessis took aim at Adesanya in his octagon interview, eliciting a response on social media from the former middleweight champion.

Watch Dricus du Plessis' call-out below (5:08):

Couple that with the pair's prior war of words regarding each other's African heritage, an interesting storyline drives the matchup. With UFC 300 still without a headliner, du Plessis vs. Adesanya might be the answer.

However, there are also rumors surrounding 'The Last Stylebender' potentially returning for a trilogy bout against reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Chael Sonnen is convinced UFC wants Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya for UFC 300

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen is convinced that Dricus du Plessis has been offered Israel Adesnaya at UFC 300. However, he is unsure whether either party has declined the bout.

Speaking about the much-awaited pay-per-view in a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"[After] beating [Sean] Strickland, I can tell you, personally, I can confirm for you 'DDP' [du Plessis] has been offered Izzy [Adesanya] at 300, Izzy has been offered 'DDP' at 300. I can personally tell you that happened... I cannot tell you if either side said no."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (2:43):

While UFC 300 still lacks a main event, the organization has announced other high-profile matchups, including a BMF title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway and a strawweight title fight between Chinese 115-pounders Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan.