"They spend almost a $1,000,000,000" - Amidst Kid Rock-Bud Light controversy, Dana White discloses reasons for partnering with Anheuser-Busch

Dana White recently weighed in on the Kid Rock-Bud Light controversy and disclosed his reasons for partnering with Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light

During his appearance on the Full Send Podcast, the UFC CEO was asked if it was difficult to break the news to Kid Rock regarding the promotion's deal with the beer company as the singer had openly blasted their brand and CEO.

He mentioned that it wasn't difficult at all and noted that he is actually more aligned with Bud Light's views and business practices compared to other beer brands.

He said:

"I'm only doing deals with brands that I'm aligned with. And I am way more aligned with Anheuser-Busch than I am with any other beer company on this fu**ing planet. Let me just put it to you that way. I'm in the know. I deal with the real sh*t every day." [16:29 - 16:46]

Dana White then disclosed his reasoning for the partnership with Bud Light despite a number of offers from other brands. He brought up that they are an American brand that continues to invest into the country and employs veterans that served, while adding that these considerations were a big factor in the deal, saying:

"Look at what they've done. Look at their track record...65, 000 Americans are employed by Anheuser-Busch, that should be your number-one reason...Number-two, they spend almost a $1, 000, 000, 000 with U.S. farmers, that alone should be another reason. A big majority of their employees are [U.S.] vets." [17:24]

Dana White is clearly a supporter of Anheuser-Busch and is thrilled about the new partnership deal.

Check out the full video:

Dana White opens about the possibility of signing Dillon Danis

Dana White opened up about the possibility of signing Dillon Danis after the former Bellator fighter expressed interest in joining the promotion.

During the aforementioned appearance, the UFC CEO noted that he is not fond of the chaos and antics that seem to follow Danis everywhere he goes. He added that he is aware of what could happen should the Jiu Jitsu practitioner join the promotion and attend a press conference, saying:

"I have no beef with the kid at all...I probably said two words to him my whole life. But every time he's around, sh*t's going down. And we can't have that stuff going on here. A lot of people will see when guys get into it on stage or something starts to happen they're like, 'Oh, they must love this!' No, we don't love it." [27:15 - 27:37]

Tweet regarding comments about Dillon Danis in the UFC