"Thick Irish accent vs unga bunga" - Old footage of Conor McGregor and Stipe Miocic talking with an absurd number of handshakes has fans in splits

An old video showcasing a rather hilarious interaction between UFC stars Conor McGregor and Stipe Miocic has broken the internet. In footage posted by @bloodyuppercut on Instagram, the duo can be seen exchanging an absurd amount of handshakes while conversing.

Suffice it to say fight fans had a field day with the bizarre interaction, with many flooding the comment section to give their take on the situation. Check out a few fan reactions below.

@the_pilot_7274 enquired:

"Who will win? Thick Irish accent vs unga bunga lingo."

@a_a_ron_harrison noted:

"I don't understand anything. 😂"

@tommygunz_barber wrote:

"That one homie you just can’t stop shaking hands with. 😂"

In a hilarious attempt to decipher the meaning behind each handshake, @moneystakk1300 wrote:

"One handshake for hello, another one for respect, and the last one for bye."

@the_conqueror88 wrote:

"Too many."

@big_tone99 opined:

"6 handshakes and 21 pats on each other's torsos in a conversation has to be added in the Guinness Book."

@davidsphillipsjr noted his opinion on the handshakes:

"4 and stipe initiated all of them."

@thomastheion opined:

"One for the meeting. One for appreciation/respect. One out of habit after the photo. One before parting. Appropriate amount of handshakes, IMO. Just all happened in a short time."

@catpoozc wrote:

"One [has] got ADHD and the other on cocaine. 😂"

@daves_not_here21 wrote:

"Legend says Stipe and Conor are still shaking hands to this day."

@m.bracca opined:

"That’s awkward as f**k. 😛"

@_suhas_shty_ had this to say:

"Bro was spamming that one emote."

Image courtesy @bloodyuppercut on Instagram

Conor McGregor says Stipe Miocic could "trouble" Jon Jones

Conor McGregor believes former champion Stipe Miocic will be a challenging fight for the reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

After his stellar heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane, which he won via first-round submission, Jones will now make his maiden heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

During a recent interview with Adam Glyn, the Irishman opined that Miocic, who is widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight of all time, does possess the necessary skill set to put 'Bones' in trouble:

"Jones [vs.] Miocic [is] a great heavyweight bout. Jon proved his worth in the heavyweight division [and] Stipe, they say, is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Yeah, now I’m interested to see how that will go. Has he been training as well? He's got some things that could trouble Jon. And Jon is Jones. I'm excited to see it."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below (2:38):