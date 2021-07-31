"This is absolutely insane" - Laura Sanko in awe of Conor McGregor being back in the gym

Conor McGregor is back in the gym just weeks after suffering a horrific leg-break in the main event of UFC 264. Despite his left leg being heavily taped, the Irishman was seen getting some good work in the gym in pictures he recently shared. ESPN journalist Laura Sanko has been blown away by McGregor's dedication towards getting back on the grind after back-to-back defeats and a gruesome injury.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Sanko was asked about her reaction to McGregor resuming training despite recently undergoing surgery on his left leg. The broadcaster said:

"When I saw that, I thought that it was absolutely insane."

According to Laura Sanko, Conor McGregor seems determined to shake off his recent loss, heal quickly, and return to the octagon feeling like his former self. She even stated that McGregor probably wants to prove his naysayers wrong by recapturing the lightweight throne once more. The Irishman echoed this sentiment recently through a tweet.

However, Sanko admits that a title shot is currently not in the vicinity for 'Notorious'. The Irish power-puncher must now work his way up the ranks to earn himself a shot at the 155-pound strap, as he's currently ranked No.9 in the division. Given his recovery timeline, it's unlikely that Conor McGregor will be back inside the octagon before 2022. However, lauding the former champ-champ for his focus, Sanko said:

"That to me is a guy who is hell bent on getting back in the octagon and getting back to his former form, and I think that means he's still looking to get a belt. I think, as a fan, you feel like 'man, it feels really far away'. It probably feels far away even for him in his private moments, but this is a guy who is laser-focused on getting back in the game."

Watch Laura Sanko's interview with TMZ below:

Is it possible for Conor McGregor to make a successful comeback?

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor will be almost 34 years old by the time he fights again. He has one win and three losses in the lightweight division, which is currently one of the most stacked and deepest divisions in the MMA universe. To return from such a severe injury and once again work his way to the top of the food chain definitely won't be easy for McGregor.

Will he be able to do it? Unlikely. But Conor McGregor has proven before that he is more than capable of defying the odds. He's done the unthinkable on multiple occasions, both inside and outside the octagon. Only time will unravel how the final stages of Conor McGregor's fighting career will ultimately shape up.

Before the fame, before the gold, before anyone else believed… Conor McGregor did.@arielhelwani narrates @TheNotoriousMMA’s rise from nothing, to something, to everything. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/o7olse5O9d — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2021

