"This ain't cool man" - Ryan Garcia schools KSI after YouTuber shares disabled man's clip to troll Tommy Fury

Ryan Garcia educated KSI after the YouTuber shared a video of a disabled man in an attempt to mock Tommy Fury.
KSI is gearing up to take on Tommy Fury, the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in an upcoming boxing match set for October 14. Despite a longstanding feud between the two internet personalities, 'JJ' is actively engaging with his opponent on social media.
Recently, 'The Nightmare' posted a video featuring a disabled individual. The footage captures this person flexing his muscles in a gym locker room. KSI seized this opportunity to use the individual's appearance as a means to mock 'TNT':
"Can’t lie, Tommy Fury has never looked better."
Former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia responded to KSI's online antics and advised him against mocking the appearance of the disabled individual:
"Nah this ain’t cool man. Can’t use a disabled man as a joke, he’s going to see this and it’ll hurt him. He looks good and he’s grinding! I’m proud of him and he should keep going 👏"
Fans react to Ryan Garcia's remarks on KSI
Fans offered a diverse range of responses to Ryan Garcia's comments regarding KSI.
One fan wrote:
"Not everyone is sensitive like you Ryan."
Another wrote:
"It’s still ain’t cool."
"Glad that you’re standing up for the guy Ryan! 🙌 I get that KSI wants to troll tommy but this ain’t it! 👎"
"Disabled wasn’t necessarily king , well i’am also proud of the guy in the video the way i’am proud of you."
"Right! He should keep going. Forget about KSI weak promoting skills"
"Alternative perspective: The kid is elated to be compared to Tommy Fury."
"Huge respect to the guy for still having that physique 🔥"
"KSI is now going to meet up with him like a charity event as damage control."