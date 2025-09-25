  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "This is always the first step of retirement" - Fans react to Robert Whittaker taking on new role at UFC Perth 

"This is always the first step of retirement" - Fans react to Robert Whittaker taking on new role at UFC Perth 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 25, 2025 07:07 GMT
Fans react to Robert Whittaker debuting as a UFC desk analyst. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans react to Robert Whittaker debuting as a UFC desk analyst. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Robert Whittaker will be part of the upcoming UFC Perth fight card without stepping into the octagon for a bout. The former UFC middleweight champion will be making his debut as a desk analyst alongside fellow veteran Paul Felder, while Dan Hellie will serve as the desk anchor.

Ad

Whittaker is undoubtedly among the greatest middleweight contenders in UFC history and has an impressive professional record of 26-9, with high-profile victories over fighters like Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Yoel Romero, and Kelvin Gastelum. Given his resume and legacy, Whittaker's upcoming debut as a desk analyst sent many fans into a frenzy.

After @ChampRDS shared the news via an X post, many flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One fan wrote:

"This is always the first step of retirement."

Another fan wrote:

"He's gonna be great. Good sense of humor and a mind for the game."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X
Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Robert Whittaker pushes for Sean Strickland fight in Sydney

Robert Whittaker recently expressed a keen interest in facing Sean Strickland for his next octagon outing. The Australian is currently on a two-fight losing streak and is coming off a split decision loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Abu Dhabi in July. Meanwhile, Strickland is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Dricus du Plessis in their rematch at UFC 312 in February.

Ad

In a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast (via @RedCorner_MMA on X), Whittaker named Strickland as his next preferred opponent and called for a fight against the American in Sydney. Stating that he had been chasing a matchup against Strickland "for a while," Whittaker said:

"I want to fight in Sydney next February. That's when I'd like to fight next... I'd love to fight Strickland. I've been wanting that fight for a while. I think it'd be a good fight. He always brings people to cards. I don't think he'll come all the way to Australia. But let's see what happens."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications