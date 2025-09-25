"This is always the first step of retirement" - Fans react to Robert Whittaker taking on new role at UFC Perth 

Robert Whittaker will be part of the upcoming UFC Perth fight card without stepping into the octagon for a bout. The former UFC middleweight champion will be making his debut as a desk analyst alongside fellow veteran Paul Felder, while Dan Hellie will serve as the desk anchor.Whittaker is undoubtedly among the greatest middleweight contenders in UFC history and has an impressive professional record of 26-9, with high-profile victories over fighters like Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Yoel Romero, and Kelvin Gastelum. Given his resume and legacy, Whittaker's upcoming debut as a desk analyst sent many fans into a frenzy.After @ChampRDS shared the news via an X post, many flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.One fan wrote:&quot;This is always the first step of retirement.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;He's gonna be great. Good sense of humor and a mind for the game.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @ChampRDS on XRobert Whittaker pushes for Sean Strickland fight in SydneyRobert Whittaker recently expressed a keen interest in facing Sean Strickland for his next octagon outing. The Australian is currently on a two-fight losing streak and is coming off a split decision loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Abu Dhabi in July. Meanwhile, Strickland is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Dricus du Plessis in their rematch at UFC 312 in February.In a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast (via @RedCorner_MMA on X), Whittaker named Strickland as his next preferred opponent and called for a fight against the American in Sydney. Stating that he had been chasing a matchup against Strickland &quot;for a while,&quot; Whittaker said:&quot;I want to fight in Sydney next February. That's when I'd like to fight next... I'd love to fight Strickland. I've been wanting that fight for a while. I think it'd be a good fight. He always brings people to cards. I don't think he'll come all the way to Australia. But let's see what happens.&quot;