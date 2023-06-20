“This is how he becomes Ultrabon” – Fans and fighters blown away by Superbon’s pad-smashing session with Masato Kobayashi

Following his incredible return at ONE Fight Night 11, it wasn’t long before Superbon Singha Mawynn was back in the gym working on his striking weapons.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion made his comeback following his devastating knockout loss in January.

It was indeed some comeback.

Superbon gave his hometown fans a classic performance that they have become accustomed to, making quick work of Tayfun Ozcan to get himself back in the win column with a inch-perfect head kick knockout.

Just over a week on from his return, the former world titleholder posted a series of images and videos that sent the fans crazy. In one of the most surprising collabs in recent memory, Superbon shared some time on the mats with Japanese kickboxing legend Masato Kobayashi.

As a former ISKA and K-1 world champion, Kobayashi is a very well respected martial artist and former competitor, having retired at the end of 2019.

With all of his experience, he shared some knowledge with the man that was previously considered the number one pound-for-pound in the sport:

“learn with legends @masato.official 🙌🏽🇯🇵🇹🇭”

Fans showed their love for this unexpected meeting of the minds by commenting below the post with support for both men:

User @bunmeng01 wrote:

“This is how he becomes Ultrabon 🙌🔥”

A fan carrying the username @resmeymom typed:

“Learn boxing from masato and you gonna be unstoppable”

Fellow martial artist Shane Fazen (@shanefazen) offered:

“The collab I didn't know I wanted!”

Meanwhile, user @karimor_el_ker posted:

“Not even breathing after 20 hard kicks in a row 😅.”

