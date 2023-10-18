"This better be inaccurate" - Kamaru Usman's alleged "something popped" comment at UFC 294 open workouts has fans worried

Kamaru Usman has fans worried after a clip from his open workouts showed him telling Justin Gaethje that something appeared to be wrong.

The former welterweight champion entertained fans earlier today as he took part in the open workouts ahead of his middleweight bout against Khamzat Chimaev this Saturday at UFC 294. Everything seemed fine, but after 'The Nigerian Nightmare' executed a routine takedown on the 'BMF' title holder, he noted that he felt something.

Here's the interaction:

Justin Gaethje: Are you alright?

Kamaru Usman: Something popped.

Kamaru Usman concluded his open workout after getting back to his feet and acknowledging the fans in attendance. Fans commented on Bloody Elbow's tweet by expressing their concern for Saturday's co-main event. They hoped that the former welterweight champion didn't suffer an injury during the open workout, writing:

"This better be inaccurate" [@UchihaJorgey - X]

"Nooo dude...come on" [@WylderZak - X]

"Here we go again" [@jay_kayes - X]

"Say it ain’t so...hope it’s nothing too serious for Kamaru! As unfortunate as it is, better to play it safe and fight another day." [@BigKDoh8 - X]

"Oh boy. Doesn't look good even with Gaethje's comment." [@EInsides - X]

"Getting old sucks...hope the fights still on" [@gamaflight - X]

Fans reaction to the open workout clip

It remains to be seen whether Kamaru Usman was dealing with a minor injury when he accepted the bout or if there will be a noticeable difference in his performance.

Justin Gaethje responds to Kamaru Usman's open workout clip

Fans were obviously worried when the open workout clip of Kamaru Usman appeared to have sustained an injury, but he has since responded.

Reigning 'BMF' title holder Justin Gaethje responded to the clip and informed fans that the former UFC welterweight champion is fine. He mentioned that he initially thought that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' landed head-first on the mat, but clarified that he wasn't injured during their workout.

He wrote:

"He said I’m good or something like that. I thought he hit his head on the mat. I asked him if he hit his head in this clip when we got up and he said no"

Justin Gaethje responds to open workout video