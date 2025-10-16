“This card is beautiful” - Fans react to ONE Championship dropping the full ONE 173 card

ONE Championship recently released the full card for its marquee event in Japan next month, ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. It had fans reacting excitedly on social media, with many haling it as one of the best in the promotion's history.The tentpole live show is happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Nov. 16. It features 16 topnotch matches, seven of which are world title fights, led by the headlining showdown between Thai superstar Superbon and hometown bet Masaaki Noiri in a unification match for the featherweight kickboxing belt.ONE whetted the appetite of fight fans by releasing the full card for the first time in its various social media platforms, including on Instagram. Fans and even ONE fighters immediately picked it up and shared their thoughts on it in the comments section. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;This card is beautiful 👏,&quot; one user praised the card.Beautifully assembled&quot;May just be the greatest Combat Sports card ever 😮‍💨🔥,&quot; a fan laid down.Greatest card ever?&quot;Christmas come early 🍿😍🔥,&quot; ONE fighter George Jarvis likened the card to a pleasant surprise.Feels like Christmas&quot;Insane card!!! Pretty much pulled all of their best fighters in their roster for this. 🔥🔥🔥,&quot; a user observed.All-Star roster&quot;Never seen a better card in my whole life🔥,&quot; one fan shared.Like no other&quot;🔥🔥🔥,&quot; ONE Championship superstar Anatoly Malykhin, who is set to see action at ONE 173, simply put it.Fiery offeringONE 173: Supebon vs. Noiri is the promotion's second event in Japan for this year. For more information and updates on it, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Joshua Pacio wants to put on a show at ONE 173Among the superstars seeing action at ONE 173 is strawweight king Joshua Pacio, who vowed to put on a show on fight night while he goes for history and win another world title.'The Passion' will challenge his flyweight counterpart Yuya Wakamatsu for the big event, one of seven world title fights on offer at ONE 173.But apart from becoming a two-division MMA world champion, serving as added motivation for Pacio is the opportunity to inspire young Filipinos to develop a winning mindset in whatever they choose to do.The Lions Nation MMA standout shared at the press conference for the event last month:&quot;I'm not just trying to be the two-division World Champion, I will become a two-division world champion this November 16 for the Filipino youths in my country. And I need to inspire them so that they will see that they can too, someday, be a champion in their own chosen profession.&quot;Pacio enters ONE 173 off his successful unification of the strawweight belts in his last match in February, defeating American rival Jarred Brooks by TKO in the second round.