“This card is beautiful” - Fans react to ONE Championship dropping the full ONE 173 card

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 16, 2025 04:24 GMT
Fans react to ONE Championship releasing the full ONE 173 card. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Fans react to ONE Championship releasing the full ONE 173 card. [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE Championship recently released the full card for its marquee event in Japan next month, ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. It had fans reacting excitedly on social media, with many haling it as one of the best in the promotion's history.

The tentpole live show is happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Nov. 16. It features 16 topnotch matches, seven of which are world title fights, led by the headlining showdown between Thai superstar Superbon and hometown bet Masaaki Noiri in a unification match for the featherweight kickboxing belt.

ONE whetted the appetite of fight fans by releasing the full card for the first time in its various social media platforms, including on Instagram. Fans and even ONE fighters immediately picked it up and shared their thoughts on it in the comments section.

"This card is beautiful 👏," one user praised the card.
"May just be the greatest Combat Sports card ever 😮‍💨🔥," a fan laid down.
"Christmas come early 🍿😍🔥," ONE fighter George Jarvis likened the card to a pleasant surprise.
"Insane card!!! Pretty much pulled all of their best fighters in their roster for this. 🔥🔥🔥," a user observed.
"Never seen a better card in my whole life🔥," one fan shared.
"🔥🔥🔥," ONE Championship superstar Anatoly Malykhin, who is set to see action at ONE 173, simply put it.
ONE 173: Supebon vs. Noiri is the promotion's second event in Japan for this year. For more information and updates on it, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

Joshua Pacio wants to put on a show at ONE 173

Among the superstars seeing action at ONE 173 is strawweight king Joshua Pacio, who vowed to put on a show on fight night while he goes for history and win another world title.

'The Passion' will challenge his flyweight counterpart Yuya Wakamatsu for the big event, one of seven world title fights on offer at ONE 173.

But apart from becoming a two-division MMA world champion, serving as added motivation for Pacio is the opportunity to inspire young Filipinos to develop a winning mindset in whatever they choose to do.

The Lions Nation MMA standout shared at the press conference for the event last month:

"I'm not just trying to be the two-division World Champion, I will become a two-division world champion this November 16 for the Filipino youths in my country. And I need to inspire them so that they will see that they can too, someday, be a champion in their own chosen profession."

Pacio enters ONE 173 off his successful unification of the strawweight belts in his last match in February, defeating American rival Jarred Brooks by TKO in the second round.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
