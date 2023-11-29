“This is crazy power”- Rodtang Jitmuangnon bursts onto the global scene in crazy ONE Championship debut against Sergio Wielzen

ONE Championship shared highlights of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s statement-making promotional debut.

In September 2018, ONE traveled to Jakarta, Indonesia, for an action-packed event inside the Jakarta Convention Center. Little did most people know at the time that one of the promotion’s biggest superstars, Rodtang, was making his debut on the main card against Sergio Wielzen.

‘The Iron Man’ wasn’t able to finish the fellow promotional newcomer at ONE: Conquest of Heroes. With that said, the Thai superstar showcased his relentless pressure and legendary durability over 15 minutes before securing a unanimous decision win.

Over five years later, ONE posted the highlights of Rodtang’s debut on Instagram with the following caption:

“Rodtang burst onto the global stage with this SAVAGE display against Sergio Wielzen ⚔️ @rodtang_jimungnon”

The post's comments section was filled with fans praising Rodtang,

“Rodtang is fierce 🔥 always forward never back down... respect all the way ❤️”

“Don’t p*ss Rodtang off. 🔥🔥🔥”

“Rodtang this is crazy power 🔥”

“You have to give anyone respect that steps in the ring with rodtang”

“Best Sir Rodtang!🔥🔥🔥👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

“Rodtang is a living legend.”

“Too easy for @rodtang_jimungnon”

Instagram comments

Since defeating Sergio Wielzen, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has solidified himself as a ONE Championship legend. Along with his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, ‘The Iron Man’ has promotional records of 12-1 in Muay Thai, 2-0 in kickboxing, and 0-1 in mixed-rules fights.

What potential super-fights has Rodtang Jitmuangnon been connected to?

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s fan-friendly fighting style and willingness to fight anyone have presented him with plenty of options moving forward.

Three matchups that fans have continuously called for are a kickboxing match against Takeru Segawa and Muay Thai rematches against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 or ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

There’s no doubt what fight fans want to see most. In 2024, Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru will make his ONE debut. The hope is for Rodtang and Takeru to meet inside the legendary Tokyo Dome in Japan for a must-see fight.