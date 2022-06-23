This day in ONE Championship history: Xiong Jing Nan notches first title defense at ONE: Pinnacle of Power

On this day in ONE Championship history, the promotion presented ONE: Pinnacle of Power. Emanating from the Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, the main card featured a flyweight title rematch between reigning ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes and challenger Geje Eustaquio.

In the co-main event, newly crowned ONE Championship strawweight title holder Xiong Jing Nan defended her title for the first time against Laura Balin. Six months prior, 'The Panda' defeated Tiffany Teo for the championship at ONE: Kings of Courage.

Xiong was able to dictate the pace throughout the contest, landing multiple takedowns and beating her opponent to the punch for the full 25 minute duration. In the end, she retained her title by defeating Balin via a unanimous decision.

Video of the bout is available on the ONE Championship YouTube channel and you can watch it below:

"Xiong Jing Nan had her first World Title defense in a matchup with Argentinian warrior Laura Balin. Balin demonstrated her toughness throughout, as she went the distance with the reigning Women's Strawweight World Champion. However, she was no match for “The Panda,” who dominated from bell to bell with precise combinations and superior grappling."

Watch the full fight below:

Adriano Moraes' second ONE Championship title reign comes to an end at ONE: Pinnacle of Power

In the main event, fan favorite flyweight Adriano Moraes stepped into the ONE circle to defend his title against Geje Eustaquio. The two had previously squared off at ONE: Age of Champions in September 2014 for the inaugural flyweight title where Moraes won with a second-round guillotine choke submission.

Almost four years later, the two would run it back at Pinnacle of Power. This time, Eustaquio came out on top, winning a closely contested split decision to become the ONE flyweight champion.

Following his victory, Eustaquio gave an emotionally charged speech during the post-fight interview.

“Ladies and gentlemen, when I started 14 years ago, this was impossible. But now, after 14 years, impossible is not a word — it is just a reason. Anybody can be a World Champion, as long as you have the drive and the attitude. I am proud to be the undisputed ONE Flyweight World Champion this time.”

It was a big moment for the Baguio City native. Unfortunately, the moment was short-lived. Seven months later, Eustaquio met Moraes once again in a trilogy bout for the flyweight title. Moraes scored a unanimous decision victory to capture the title for an unprecedented third time.

Moraes still holds the title to this day, but is scheduled to put his strap on the line against Demetrious Johnson on August 26 when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime.

Watch Eustaquio vs. Moraes II below:

