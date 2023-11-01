"This f*cker talkin like he wants to fight" - Nate Diaz fires shots at Jake Paul with "ready to fight tonite" taunt

Nate Diaz has called out Jake Paul for not wanting to fight him and just trash-talking on social media.

The pair last fought in a boxing match earlier this year and Jake Paul emerged victorious against the former UFC fighter. The pair then verbally agreed to fight again, but this time inside an MMA cage. However, there has been no confirmation of an MMA fight and 'the Problem Child' has been trash talking Diaz online saying he would beat him in the octagon. Here's what the Stockton native had to say:

"This f**ker talkin like he wants to fight I’m ready to fight tonite this b***h ain’t ready til 2025."

Take a look at the comment:

Diaz's comment

Nate Diaz claims he is ready to fight Jake Paul "tonight" but the YouTuber turned boxer isn't prepared to face him. 'The Problem Child' claimed on X that he tried to get Diaz to sign for an MMA fight but the former UFC fighter did not agree to it, which according to the Stockton native, is false. Either way, Paul is set to fight someone on December 15, be it a boxer or an MMA fighter.

Take a look at the poll:

Poll on Jake Paul's account

He put up a poll on his X account asking fans who he should fight next, a boxer or an MMA fighter. The majority of fans voted for him to fight a boxer.

Nate Diaz gives his views on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight

Nate Diaz is a fan favorite and fight fans view him as one of the 'realest' voices in combat sport. Following the boxing fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the decision that saw Fury win the fight over Ngannou. Fans called the decision a robbery and Diaz, a former UFC fighter seemed to share that opinion:

"Tyson fury lost and the boxing commentary biased af dumb***es they need to learn how to box .."

Take a look at the comment:

Diaz's comment

Nate Diaz stated that the commentators for the fight were very biased towards Tyson Fury and so were the judges. Francis Ngannou put on one of the best performances of his career against a former unified heavyweight world champion in his boxing debut. He managed to knock Fury down while barely taking any damage himself, which is why fans believed he was 'robbed' of a win.