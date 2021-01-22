'This is the fight game' - Conor McGregor and BT Sport collaborate for another sensational UFC 257 promo

BT Sport produced one of the most compelling promotional videos in a Conor McGregor's highlight reel intercut with classic cartoon clips ahead of his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Conor McGregor will return to action on January 23, when he takes on Poirier for the second time in his career. The first time they met, back in 2014, had Poirier being knocked out by a sharp Conor McGregor after less than two minutes of battle.

To celebrate the rematch, BT Sport made a reference-fueled video filled with moments of Conor McGregor's career before and after 'The Notorious One' joined the UFC. You can watch it here:

Conor McGregor went from a job as an assistant plumber to a UFC double champion in the space of five years. The promotional video reflects that, making reference to Conor McGregor's youth days in Dublin until becoming a promising MMA fighter and eventual world champion.

'Mystic Mac' will make the walk to the octagon once more in his career to reopen his claim for the UFC lightweight championship, a title that he once held. The Etihad Arena will be the venue for another UFC Fight Island event that will also display another lightweight contest between Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler.

🔊 "Yeah, it's on!"



What was said between @DustinPoirier and @TheNotoriousMMA during that face-off!#UFC257 | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/rqyq34lNAD — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 21, 2021

Conor McGregor wants competition again

Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone

Advertisement

Conor McGregor does not want to wait too long for his fights. In an interview with BT Sport, the Irishman said that he is ready to compete and that the UFC lightweight division's current landscape attracts him.

"I like the landscape at the minute. I'm not really focused on him. Although I want that rematch, there are plenty of great fights, and I'm not in the business of waiting around. So, after this, if these negotiations start faltering into the end end of the year... I want to go again," said Conor McGregor. "This is how this whole thing started. They wanted me as an alternate for the Tony [Ferguson] [versus] Khabib fight and, you know, go through a camp and then maybe fighting. And this was months away. I was like, 'man, I'm ready to go. There are dates in March; there are dates in April; dates in May.' I was held for something that never came to light, you know what I mean? I don't want to get held again. I want to compete. Competition is what I'm after this year."

Who would you like to see fighting Conor McGregor next? Sound off in the comments.