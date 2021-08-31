"This is the fight game"- Darren Till defends Jake Paul on the Mama Woodley incident

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via a split decision in the former UFC star's professional boxing debut.

Both fighters took several jibes at each other in the lead up to the fight, culminating in a heated pre-fight press conference. Things got worse when Tyron Woodley went for Jake Paul's teammate J'Leon Love, accusing him of commenting on Woodley's mother.

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has now defended Jake Paul regarding the incident involving 'Mama Woodley'.

According to 'The Gorilla', the fight game justifies any moves you make to get into your opponent's head. While Till agrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov on certain things being off limits, he does so only to an extent.

Darren Till recently told Oscar Willis of The MacLife:

"Listen, anything goes, this is fighting, like anything goes. Anything you can do to get inside your opponent's head goes. And I know Khabib said that ultimately stuff like that's off limits. And I agree you know, to an extent it's quite off limits, but this is the f***ing fight game man. I mean, we're going in there Saturday night to end each other's fuck**g careers and hate each other. It's like, so what someone said something to your mom, like come on toughen yourself."

Catch Darren Till's interview with The MacLife below:

Darren Till would not have done the same as Jake Paul's team

Tyron Woodley was heated after member of Jake Paul’s entourage got into verbal altercation with his mom @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/aA1JBqZSMh — BroBible (@BroBible) August 26, 2021

While Darren Till defended the actions of Paul's team, he also said that he personally would not have gone after Woodley's mother.

However, speaking of the nature of the incident in general, Till maintained that it was justified. Sharing his personal opinion of 'Mama Woodley', Darren Till further told Oscar Willis:

"I'm not on about like Mama Woodley. Like Mama Woodley, I would never chat sh*t about her. She is...I wanna say this on the couch...She is an absolute dime in the room and she's pure, she's positive, she's full of energy. Why I'm saying this is, if you are asking me, 'is it wrong?'. Not necessarily, because anything you can do to get in your opponent's head must be done. So it's not really off limits. Like I wouldn't do it to Mama Woodley. They obviously seemed like that was the way to go."

To his credit, Jake Paul acknowledged that his team were in the wrong.

Edited by Harvey Leonard