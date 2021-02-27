"This is gonna be a big fight" - Dustin Poirier feels Conor McGregor trilogy could be 'biggest of all time'

UFC 257 winner Dustin Poirier believes the trilogy fight with Conor McGregor has the potential to become one of the biggest fights of all time. The diamond expressed his opinion on the fight during his podcast session with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Dustin Poirier admitted that he wants the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor as much as the Notorious One does, while revealing that the fight has indeed been offered to him.

"So Conor wants the trilogy and I do too. If they want to do it, let's do it. That's pretty much the deal. We're just trying to get the deal structured. This is going to be a big fight. He knocked me out. I knocked him out. For sure one of the biggest fights this year but maybe of all time," Dustin Poirier said.

While reflecting on his TKO win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 in January 2020, Dustin Poirier drew Joe Rogan's attention to the fact that although Conor McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather via TKO in their Boxing match in 2017, the Diamond is the only fighter that knocked the Irishman out convincingly in his professional MMA career, a feat that none of the Irishman's past subduers were able to accomplish.

"I know (Floyd) Mayweather stopped him but he's never been stopped... He was out... So, I think the trilogy makes a lot of sense and a lot of money. So we're just trying to get the right deal structured and see what the timeframe is. Because for a guy like Conor, you want fans to be in there even if it's limited... But they haven't given me a date," Dustin Poirier said.

Dustin Poirier does not want Conor McGregor to fight for the title next

Upon being asked if the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor should be for the lightweight title that currently lies with retired champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier shot down the idea citing McGregor's recent losing skid in the division and activity level. Diamond attributed Charles Oliveira as the only other guy worthy of fighting for the lightweight title other than himself.

No. I don't think so. Conor's been away so long. His last two fights at 155lb he's lost so you can't put him in there for a title fight. How can you justify doing that with the guy when you have guys like Oliveira.

Joe Rogan pointed out that the devastating knockout loss may require Conor McGregor a long time to fully recover for a return. When Poirier was questioned if he will be interested in fighting Nate Diaz before the McGregor trilogy fight, Poirier rejected the idea and expressed his desire to fight the Irishman while the memories of their UFC 257 fight are still fresh. Poirier's response was to McGregor fans' interest in the fight, who would be excited to watch their favorite fighter get his revenge.

"No. Becasue the longer we're removed from this fight between me and Conor, the further we remove and it just takes away the heat behind it," Dustin Poirier said.