This guy only fight for money - Ali Abdelaziz slams Conor McGregor for proposing the creation of two customized belts

Ali Abdelaziz, the founder of Dominance MMA, once again had a harsh critique of Conor McGregor to share. In a recent tweet, the manager/promoter took a jibe at the Irishman for demanding separate UFC belts.

Abdelaziz suggested that Conor McGregor is only involved in fights that assure a hefty payday. The Notorious, according to Ali Abdelaziz, will never be able to climb his way back into title contention.

This guy only fight for money he will never win @ufc Title again https://t.co/iuxdIKoE7J — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) April 17, 2021

The dig by Ali Abdelaziz was in response to Conor McGregor's recent tweet about two customized straps laden with gemstones. The Irishman wants the UFC to make 'The McGregor Belt' and the 'RMF belt' (Richest Motherf*cker) and put them up for grabs at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor reasoned that, being a former UFC two-division champion, he deserves two tailor-made belts:

"Let’s do two belts actually @ufc. Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got “The McGregor Belt” currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new “RMF” belt. “The Richest Motherfucker Belt”. This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use," wrote Conor McGregor.

Last month, Conor McGregor posted a clip from the UFC 196 pre-fight press-conference. Ahead of his clash with Nate Diaz at 170-lbs, The Notorious stated that he was unwary of the Stockton native's size advantage.

Further, the Irishman added that the promotion should put a McGregor belt on the line, regardless of the weight class.

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier on July 10. For the upcoming trilogy, McGregor wants the promotion to roll out two customized championship straps.

Nate Diaz responds to Conor McGregor's "RMF belt" proposal

Nate Diaz concurs with Conor McGregor's "RMF belt" proposition. The welterweight fighter tagged the UFC's official handle on Twitter and essentially gave his consent to give McGregor his two belts. Diaz sardonically added that he wants McGregor to win his forthcoming bout at UFC 264:

"@ufc go ahead and make this lil bit*h a belt or 2 with rubies or whatever he wants on it i think he really needs it. I need his confidence hi so he can do well so go ahead and make the belt if you would like to. And go out there and gettem champ...," wrote Nate Diaz.

