"This guy punches like God knows who" - Mike Tyson sends ominous warning to Tyson Fury ahead of October fight against Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson has high praise for Francis Ngannou ahead of his fight against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia later this year.

'The Predator' is set to fight the former Unified heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury. The fight will take place on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair are set to fight in what will be one of the biggest crossover events between MMA and Boxing.

Ahead of the fight, Mike Tyson was asked if Ngannou could handle the power of Fury, to which he replied by saying:

"Absolutely, you know Tyson Fury he got dropped by a small guy, I forgot his name...early in his career. And listen this guy (Ngannou) punches like god knows who man. He's fast, he moves quickly, I worked with his speed, and listen man he only has to land one or two.

'Iron' Mike also went on to say that Tyson Fury has not been in the ring with someone who punches as hard as Ngannou. However, this may not be entirely true since he has gone through a trilogy of fights against Deontay Wilder who is arguably one of the hardest-hitting heavyweights in the history of the sport.

Mike Tyson puts out a statement saying Francis Ngannou will shock the world

Tyson Fury was supposed to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia to become unified champion. However, he opted to fight Francis Ngannou instead after contact disputes with Usyk arose. Ahead of their historic fight in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mike Tyson took to Twitter to issue a statement regarding his fighter and also give Fury a warning:

"Great talking to @jimrome, today about me training @francis_ngannou for his fight on Oct. 28 to begin #RiyadhSeason. Francis is going to shock the world taking over title as the Baddest Man on the Planet. #FuryNgannou"

Mike Tyson is training the former UFC heavyweight champion for his first professional boxing fight. Even when he was in the UFC, Ngannou was known for his unreal striking and one-punch knockout power. However, whether it will translate to boxing, with bigger gloves, against a taller opponent, is a mystery that will only be solved on October 28.

However, since 'Iron' Mike states that his power is something that even 'Kid Dynamite' himself has not seen, it must be carrying well even in boxing gloves.