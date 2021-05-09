"This guy want some fish!" - Khabib Nurmagomedov indirectly responds to Conor McGregor as he hypes up teammate Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov took a jibe at Conor McGregor over his recent comments on Twitter about fishing.

In a reaction to UFC lightweight Gregor Gillespie's recent post-fight claim that he was the best fisherman in MMA, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to post a series of tweets making fun of it in his usual manner.

This Gregor Gillespie cat is no way in hell the best fisherman in MMA.

Not even fuckin close! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who occasionally engages in Twitter banter, took a shot at his former arch nemesis in his latest tweet. He also spoke in favor of his close friend, teammate, and protege, Islam Makhachev.

"This guy want some fish," Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted and tagged Dana White in it, saying, "You promised him last time."

Islam Makhachev is coming off a submission win over Drew Dober at UFC 259. His previously scheduled fight with Rafael dos Anjos got canceled twice - first when RDA tested positive for COVID-19 and then because Makhachev himself contracted staph infection.

In a March interview with RT Sport, Islam Makhachev said he believes the UFC will book RDA for him once again. He is also open to fighting Justin Gaethje, he said.

Conor McGregor takes nasty shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov in deleted tweets

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov met inside the octagon only once, nearly three years ago. However, their ongoing rivalry continues to fuel heated social media exchanges and indirect jabs that keep fans excited and interested.

Before Conor McGregor started tweeting about Gregor Gillespie's comments on fishing, he indulged in firing some shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov, his manager, and his teammates in a series of tweets. It started with him agreeing with a follower about UFC 229 commentators being biased against him. That led to him mocking 'The Eagle' and even calling him 'homophobic' in one of the tweets.

There is no real possibility of them facing each other inside the octagon ever again. Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from the sport with an undefeated record, while Conor McGregor is currently preparing for his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.