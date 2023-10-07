"This is what happens" - Former UFC star taunts Mike Perry with clip of Komodo Dragon mauling baby deer

A former UFC fighter provoked Mike Perry by sharing a video of a Komodo Dragon attacking a baby deer, using it as a metaphor for the expected result of their potential showdown.

The fighter in question here is none other than Darren Till. Perry and Till have had a complicated relationship in recent years and they are presently working to arrange a fight.

'Platinum' is on standby to serve as the backup fighter for the upcoming Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul boxing event slated for October 14. Meanwhile, 'The Gorilla' is actively exploring fresh prospects outside the realm of MMA. These two former UFC welterweights have recently exchanged verbal blows, stoking excitement about a potential future clash.

Darren Till recently intensified the feud by sharing a video of a Komodo Dragon consuming a baby deer, aimed at Mike Perry. Till captioned:

"This is what happens if @PlatinumPerry fights me"

Mike Perry explains why he picked BKFC over the UFC

Mike Perry signed a fresh multi-fight deal with BKFC in August. The former UFC welterweight fighter made quite a splash upon entering BKFC, clinching a win in his debut against Julian Lane in 2022. Following that, he participated in a crossover match against former Bellator standout Michael 'Venom' Page, which was held in London.

The highlight of Perry's BKFC journey came in April 2023, when he secured a victory against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in one of the promotion's most significant events.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani last month, 'Platinum' shed light on his decision to re-sign with BKFC instead of contemplating a return to the UFC octagon. He stated:

"Because... the pay cut would have been too massive. So, it's like whatever, and it's like five-minute rounds and it's MMA and you know I like the boxing. I mean all I ever did in MMA, I mean I trained a lot of stuff and I would even get kind of good at grappling, wrestling, or whatever in certain positions and it's like I'm fighting in a fight to get a takedown."

