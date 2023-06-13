"This is what I'll remember most" - Megan Olivi pens heartfelt retirement tribute for Amanda Nunes 

UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi has weighed in on Amanda Nunes announcing her retirement from the sport of MMA.

Olivi took to social media to share her appreciation for 'The Lioness.' The 36-year-old posted some pictures of herself and the Brazilian from an older interview and spoke about how she enjoyed to be in Nunes' company.

Olivi went on to hail Nunes as the greatest fighter of all time and thanked her for her contributions to the sport.

"This is what I’ll remember most about working with the legend Amanda Nunes. The laughs both on and off camera. Amanda has always taken the responsibility of being the champion very seriously, but she’s always been such a joy to be around. Amanda, you are the GOAT. You deserve to enjoy all your time with your beautiful family. Thank you for the fights, the broken barriers and shattered glass ceilings, the history and for the incredible memories. See you at your Hall of Fame induction."

Nunes locked horns against Irene Aldana for the bantamweight title in the UFC 289 headliner. 'The Lioness' outclassed her opponent for majority of the fight and comfortably got her hand raised in the end via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 50-44, 50-44 and 50-43.

In her post-octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, Nunes asked a cut-man to remove her gloves and announced the end of her UFC journey.

You can watch the post-fight octagon interview below:

Dana White speaks about the future of women's featherweight division after Amanda Nunes' retirement

Amanda Nunes is the only UFC women's fighter to hold two championships (bantamweight and featherweight) simultaneously. For quite some time, there has been a dearth of contenders in the women's 145-pound division. In fact, Nunes' last featherweight title defense took place more than two years ago in March 2021.

So, after the Brazilian's departure from the promotion, questions regarding the relevance of the featherweight division have started popping up. UFC president Dana White was asked whether he intended to remove the 145-pound division from the company. White replied by saying:

"The answer is probably yes. I mean, I don't make these decisions right after a fight. She told me when she walked over to the side of the cage that she was retiring so, yeah, I don't know but it makes sense."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Dana White on whether Amanda Nunes' retirement spells the end for the women's featherweight division: "The answer is probably yes." #UFC289 Dana White on whether Amanda Nunes' retirement spells the end for the women's featherweight division: "The answer is probably yes." #UFC289 https://t.co/vRradxudCb

Poll : 0 votes