"THIS IS AMERICA'S EVENT" - Fans left awed by the first rendered images of UFC White House event 

While UFC White House is still a long way off, that hasn't stopped fans from imagining what the historic event would look like. Schematics for the card were revealed during Dana White's recent interview with FOX News, setting the internet abuzz.Speaking to the promotion's head honcho, FOX News' Bret Baier revealed AI rendered schematics of the event, featuring the UFC octagon set on the South lawn of the presidential residence, illuminated by towering lights, with fans cheering as fireworks lit up the night sky.Another picture shows a press conference taking place in front of the Lincoln Memorial, with the America250 banners in the background.Check out UFC White House AI renders below:The tease of what is to be expected next June has set the internet ablaze with anticipation, with MMA fans taking to social media to note their excitement.@UFCFIFTHROUND wrote:&quot;This will be bigger than the World Cup, idc. THIS IS AMERICA'S EVENT.&quot;@preacher_rios opined:&quot;This is going to be a spectacle for the ages. A defining moment.&quot;@AlphaJeffrey45 chimed in:&quot;This will literally be bigger than any sports event ever, including the Super Bowl, World Cup, and UFC Noche sphere. Can't wait.&quot;@qclewis1 pleaded:&quot;Give me [Dustin] Poirier vs. [Conor] McGregor IV! Imagine the build-up… the buzz… the tension. I’d liquidate my entire net worth and bet it all on that fight. Just for the plot alone. So, @danawhite make it happen.&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on XUFC White House will take place in June 2026 as part of the America250 festivities. Per White, a crowd of 5,000 will attend the event at the presidential residence, while a watch party near the venue will host an additional 80,000.Dana White's vision for UFC White HouseDana White appears to have a clear vision of how to set up the UFC White House event for maximum impact and capture the grandeur of the momentous occasion.Speaking to Bret Baier on FOX News, the MMA promoter outlined their plans for setting up the octagon for the event. The 56-year-old used one of the AI-rendered images as a reference to elaborate on his vision:&quot;My vision for this thing is we get this big arch as you with the lighting grid, because I want is the White House in the back, and when the fight goes on to the other side, you can see the Washington monument.&quot;