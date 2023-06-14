"This isn’t Conor McGregor" - Fans rip into Islam Makhachev for voicing double champ aspirations after first title defense

Islam Makhachev has made it known that he intends to fight for a second belt soon and fans are not happy.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege has proved himself on the world stage by dethroning Charles Oliveira and becoming champion. He then defended his title against the P4P best in the UFC in Alexander Volkanovski. In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Makhachev revealed his intentions to go up in weight and fight for the welterweight title.

One user commented on the tweet saying:

"Three title defenses minimum before we even think about that surely. This isn’t Conor McGregor."

Zondo🛡 @Sphamandlaz2 @espnmma Three title defenses minimum before we even think about that surely. This isn't Conor McGregor.

One user stated that Makhachev needs to prove himself first:

"How about he actually fights in his own weight class for a bit and also against people in that weight class rather than just holding up the division because he thinks he’s the best in the world, which, he could be I’m not denying that, but he needs to prove himself more first imo."

AntAntixx @AntAntixx @espnmma How about he actually fights in his own weight class for a bit and also against people in that weight class rather than just holding up the division because he thinks he's the best in the world, which, he could be I'm not denying that, but he needs to prove himself more first imo

Another user commented saying:

"He’s gonna get all quiet once Colby has the belt."

Pauli.♤ @MMAPauli @espnmma He's gonna get all quiet once Colby has the belt.

TheBritishFella 🇬🇧 @TheBritishFella @espnmma I hope Khamzat gets the belt and islam keeps this energy up

Blaine Henry @BlaineHenryTFL @espnmma Leon Edwards has been training for Kamaru Usman to become the best anti-wrestler in the ufc and cuts to make 170. He would absolutely maul Islam Makhachev in the clinch.

DJ @myrksitymma @espnmma Leon's last loss was Usman in 2015, cuts to 170lb and Islam thinks he take Leon easily?🤣 he's literally been training for you for almost a decade without realizing it lol

uncle volk @uncle_volk @espnmma He got beat up by a feather weight what makes you think he can go up a weight class🤣

CryptoBrndn @BrndnCrypto @espnmma After Volk rag dolled him he couldn't even stand at the end. If it was to the death we know who won!

Daniel Cormier says Charles Oliveira is 1A to Islam Makhachev's champion

Daniel Cormier has a close bond with Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former champion has always spoken highly of the Dagestani fighters and backed them up. However, he recently admitted that Charles Oliveira is not far behind Makhachev following his dominant performance at UFC 289.

Here's what Cormier had to say:

"Charles Oliveira proved tonight that if he is not the champion, he is just slightly below Islam as the second level. He's 1A to Islam Makhachev's champion."

Catch Cormier's comments from 6:40 onwards

Charles Oliveira fought for the first time since losing his belt to Islam Makhachev. Nurmagomedov's protege won against the Brazilian in dominant fashion, choking him out to win the title. However, following his last performance, even UFC boss Dana White believes a rematch against Makhachev is the fight to make for both fighters.

However, the Dagestani fighter is not very interested in fighting Oliveira again and is looking for 'fresher' fights.

