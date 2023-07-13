"This made me feel so bad": Images of Khabib Nurmagomedov asking if fans are done with him trigger MMA twitter

Khabib Nurmagomedov has kept a low profile since January of this year, stepping away from the world of MMA to focus on his family and business endeavors. However, it appears that the Dagestani fighter is beginning to miss the support and admiration of his fans.

In a recent Instagram story, Nurmagomedov shared an image of himself along with the question:

"Are you guys tired of me?)))"

This introspective query from the lightweight GOAT has sparked concern among his loyal followers, who have taken to social media to express their reactions.

One fan expressed their empathy, tweeting:

"This made me feel so bad lmao."

alex🦍 @muaythyroid @BenTheBaneDavis This made me feel so bad lmao @BenTheBaneDavis This made me feel so bad lmao

Another fan acknowledged that it is common for even the greatest fighters to miss the adrenaline and excitement of the fight game, stating:

"He might be missing the fight game. Happens to almost all of the best."

Troy @TroyH97 @BenTheBaneDavis He might be missing the fight game. Happens to almost all of the best @BenTheBaneDavis He might be missing the fight game. Happens to almost all of the best

The loss of Nurmagomedov's father and coach, coupled with his absence from the MMA scene, led one concerned fan to speculate about his personal journey, saying:

"I wonder if he's having a hard time finding himself with his dad dead and MMA out of his life."

Ratatooill @toluver27 @BenTheBaneDavis I wonder if he’s having a hard time finding himself with his dad dead and MMA out of his life @BenTheBaneDavis I wonder if he’s having a hard time finding himself with his dad dead and MMA out of his life

However, amidst the concerns, one fan provided a different perspective. He suggested that Khabib Nurmagomedov's question could be a way of gauging public interest in a potential bout against Georges St-Pierre, remarking:

"Checking the temp to see if folks will get behind him vs GSP grappling lol."

Bigg Country @BiggCountry_ @BenTheBaneDavis Checking the temp to see if folks will get behind him vs gsp grappling lol @BenTheBaneDavis Checking the temp to see if folks will get behind him vs gsp grappling lol

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Waleeeed @Walidov_ez @BenTheBaneDavis My boi got hit with the midlife crises @BenTheBaneDavis My boi got hit with the midlife crises

SweetDicWilly @SweetDicWilly1 @BenTheBaneDavis He needs to get his ass up and grapple GSP for the one time. Momma said no to fighting not jujitsu the gentle art form lol @BenTheBaneDavis He needs to get his ass up and grapple GSP for the one time. Momma said no to fighting not jujitsu the gentle art form lol

4Grizzly4 @GrizzlyVol @BenTheBaneDavis Maybe we can guilt trip him into coming back @BenTheBaneDavis Maybe we can guilt trip him into coming back

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov say about the outcome of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?

Recently, the long-awaited fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou was officially confirmed. After months of negotiations, the two heavyweights reached an agreement.

The bout between Fury and Ngannou will consist of 10 rounds and will not have Fury's WBC heavyweight title on the line. However, the WBC has confirmed that they have no plans to strip Fury of his title, granting him permission to compete against Ngannou.

In a previous interview with SkySports, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared his thoughts on the potential outcome of a fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

While acknowledging Fury as the best in the boxing world, 'The Eagle' believed that if the fight were to happen in the MMA cage, Ngannou would have a chance due to his background in mixed martial arts.

“Tyson Fury, this guy is the best right now. I think Tyson Fury is on a different level in boxing. If they fight in MMA, of course Francis Ngannou has a chance... If they fight in UFC, Tyson Fury has not much of a chance. In boxing, I don’t see anyone that can touch his face, maybe [Oleksandr] Usyk. Usyk is going to be his toughest challenge for Tyson Fury." [4:20 onwards]

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview below:

Poll : 0 votes