"This makes grown men shed a tear" - Fans react as Islam Makhachev sends presents to Alexander Volkanovski's daughters after viral "break in" video

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski have faced off twice in the octagon but have maintained a cordial relationship outside the octagon.

Volkanovski recently related an amusing story where his daughter referenced his two losses against Makhachev as he attempted to reassure her that he would be there to protect her if her window was broken into.

Volkanovski narrated the story in a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, saying:

"When your door's open, I'm right there... No one's going to break in [assuring his daughter]. It's all right, I'm right here, and I'm a world champion. Don't worry, I'll sort it out. She goes: 'What if it's Islam Makhachev?"

Makhachev caught wind of the incident and in a classy gesture, sent gifts for Volkanovski's daughter, Ariana.

Check out Islam Makhachev's gesture below:

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) reacted to the wholesome gesture and appreciated both fighters for their class.

"This makes grown men shed a tear"

"Big respect to Islam for this!"

"How can hate both of these class fighters"

"Islam is a class act"

Some fans couldn't help but talk about Volkanovski's upcoming title defense against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298's main event.

"Aww that’s cute…now Topuria will need to send her gifts as well #andnew"

A fan also mentioned Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father Abdulmanap for the values they instilled in those around them.

"This is the type of class that Abdulmanap instilled into his students. I remember Khabib meeting GSP in Moscow a few years ago and paying for his hotel and stay because he learned that Georges' first hotel wasn't located in a good area of the city. Respect to Volk and Islam."

Alexander Volkanovski was aware of risk in Islam Makhachev rematch, wants to challenge for the title again

Alexander Volkanovski took on a short-notice rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, after Charles Oliveira withdrew due to an injury.

However, UFC 294's main event wasn't as tightly contested as the two's previous meeting at UFC 284. Makhachev won emphatically in the very first round with a head-kick knockout that marked the featherweight champ's second loss in the UFC, both courtesy of Makhachev.

Volkanovski has revealed in recent weeks that he was not in ideal conditioning and was aware of the risk that the fight posed. He doubled down on his intent to challenge for the title again under better circumstances. Unless Makhachev is stopped before that, a trilogy fight would make for great viewing.

"I always knew there was a risk going into the fight, but right now, I'm not in a position where I can be like 'Oh, it was 11 days notice, I want another rematch.' So let's do this featherweight thing and maybe later, we can move up. I definitely still want to chase that lightweight division, it just needs to make sense and the timing needs to work."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (2:06):